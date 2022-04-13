MLB 9 Innings GM Launches Special Opening Day Event

Com2uS is celebrating the launch of MLB 9 Innings GM with a special in-game event that celebrates the real MLB's Opening Day. As it has been in the past, the game does its best to mimic the regular season with stats and rosters from every team, including their schedule and how things play out throughout the year. And that's no different when it comes to Opening Day as they have a few things in store for players that will run starting today and continuing over the next five weeks. Which includes a few new missions to take on, as well as a special attendance event that will keep you active and a bit busy trying to GM your team. For those looking to take part in the event, we have more details for you below as the game is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The "2022 Opening Day Special Event" will be held from today until May 20, during which time players can strengthen their own team's power by acquiring various upgrades. Players can also participate in daily missions to win exclusive in-game items. Celebratory Missions – Players can complete various missions every day to win items containing different upgrades, including Special Upgrade, Record Box, and Skill Change Ticket, depending on the cumulative number of missions completed. In addition, players who complete the final mission will earn the "Ultimate Player (Select Team)" status, the highest grade players can acquire.

New Ultimate Players Status – By attaining the Ultimate Player grade, players will receive exclusive special effects, as well as stronger power for various strategy combinations – all great for forming the best decks.

Special Attendance Event – The game will hold a special attendance event to offer players various benefits, including Elite Recruit Ticket and upgrade items to new and returning players.