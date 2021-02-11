Tasks & Rewards For Lunar New Year Event In Pokémon GO

Every year, Pokémon GO celebrates the Lunar New Year with a special event. This time around, it's the Year of the Ox, which means that it is Tauros' time to shine… perhaps literally. As part of the Lunar New Year 2021 event, Pokémon GO is offering trainers a free Timed Research that awards Tauros. In its Shiny form, Tauros is a pea soup green bull so, if that appeals to you, this may be your lucky Lunar New Year after all.
Let's dive into the details. The full tasks and rewards for the Lunar New Year Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:
Page One of Four
- Transfer 12 Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
- Catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon: Charmander
- Send 1 Gift to friends: Goldeen
- Rewards: Miltank, 1000 XP, 20 Mega Gyarados Energy
Page Two of Four
- Power up Pokémon 12 Times: 5 Razz Berries
- Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon: Torchic
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends: Magikarp
- Rewards: Tauros, 1000 XP, 30 Mega Gyarados Energy
Page Three of Four
- Use 12 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls
- Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon: Tepig
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends: Seaking
- Rewards: Miltank, 1000 XP, 50 Mega Gyarados Energy
Page Four of Four
- Make 12 Great Curveball Throws: 3 Pinap Berries
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka
- Send 7 Gifts to friends: Meditite
- Rewards: Tauros, 1500 XP, 100 Mega Gyarados Energy
While this research was initially said to be Tauros-centric, a nice surprise is that it seems more focused on Mega Gyarados Energy. It seems strongly inspired by the previous Mega Beedrill Special/Timed Research questlines from summer and fall of 2020.
Also, if you're a big fan of Tauros, the female counterpart of this Pokémon Miltank can currently be found in Tier Three raids in addition to these tasks. It can be defeated and caught by solo players. If you thought a big green bull was an odd choice for a Shiny, wait until you see a dancing blue cow sparkling on your catch screen.
Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!