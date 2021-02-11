Tasks & Rewards For Lunar New Year Event In Pokémon GO

Every year, Pokémon GO celebrates the Lunar New Year with a special event. This time around, it's the Year of the Ox, which means that it is Tauros' time to shine… perhaps literally. As part of the Lunar New Year 2021 event, Pokémon GO is offering trainers a free Timed Research that awards Tauros. In its Shiny form, Tauros is a pea soup green bull so, if that appeals to you, this may be your lucky Lunar New Year after all.

Let's dive into the details. The full tasks and rewards for the Lunar New Year Timed Research in Pokémon GO are:

Page One of Four

Transfer 12 Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls

Catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon: Charmander

Send 1 Gift to friends: Goldeen

Rewards: Miltank, 1000 XP, 20 Mega Gyarados Energy

Page Two of Four

Power up Pokémon 12 Times: 5 Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon: Torchic

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: Magikarp

Rewards: Tauros, 1000 XP, 30 Mega Gyarados Energy

Page Three of Four

Use 12 berries to help catch Pokémon: 10 PokéBalls

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon: Tepig

Send 5 Gifts to Friends: Seaking

Rewards: Miltank, 1000 XP, 50 Mega Gyarados Energy

Page Four of Four

Make 12 Great Curveball Throws: 3 Pinap Berries

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokemon: Darumaka

Send 7 Gifts to friends: Meditite

Rewards: Tauros, 1500 XP, 100 Mega Gyarados Energy

While this research was initially said to be Tauros-centric, a nice surprise is that it seems more focused on Mega Gyarados Energy. It seems strongly inspired by the previous Mega Beedrill Special/Timed Research questlines from summer and fall of 2020.

Also, if you're a big fan of Tauros, the female counterpart of this Pokémon Miltank can currently be found in Tier Three raids in addition to these tasks. It can be defeated and caught by solo players. If you thought a big green bull was an odd choice for a Shiny, wait until you see a dancing blue cow sparkling on your catch screen.

Good luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!