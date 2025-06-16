TaVRn's Takedown – Naheulbeuk Announced For Steam

In TaVRn's Takedown – Naheulbeuk, your mission is to save Mliuej from a mysterious threat that's ruining the local breweries. Bring order back to corrupted taverns in immersive hand-to-hand fighting! How? By punching, smashing, and throwing anything that isn't nailed down at your enemies: goblins, humans, or anyone else stupid enough to stand in your way. Get support from your allies who are, let's be honest, not exactly the sharpest tools in the shed. And you? You're just a perfectly average hero (or let's just say… an adventurer ?) trying to save the day. Or totally screw it up. Either way, it's fine.

Grab a stool, or a mug, and turn every tavern into a giant battle zone. Drink magical brews to unlock crazy powers that will make you stronger (but not necessarily wiser) and that will help you save the city. Eat some chicken wings, apples, and sausages to get your strength back: you're gonna need every bite to survive the next brawl! And yeah, of course there's a plot! It involves beer, dumb allies, and a mysterious threat to the world of Mliuej. But mostly, it's an excuse to throw your enemies through tables. No two nights are the same; the taverns are randomly generated and have different contents! TaVRn's Takedown is highly replayable, and you'll always find a new way to throw your mug on a new enemy's face… an immersive VR game for the best and the worst!