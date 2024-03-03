Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Simteract, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Releases Management Trailer

Nacon releases one more trailer for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, showing off the management end of things before launch.

Article Summary Nacon unveils management aspects of Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator.

Engage in the competitive taxi business within the bustling streets of Barcelona.

Experience realistic city traffic, weather changes, and unique passenger interactions.

Grow your cab empire by exploring 286 miles of Barcelona's roads and earning tips.

Developer Simteract and publisher Nacon released a new trailer this week for Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, as the game takes a look at the management side. The team has shown off a lot of the driving aspects of the game; this is the first time we get a real look at the business side of it, as you're trying to start your own cab company in Barcelona. Which is already heavily populated with cabs, so the competition is fierce. Enjoy the trailer here as you learn what you need to do to run everything beyond the streets, as the game will be released on March 7.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator

Climb into the driver's seat of your car and your business, transport passengers across Barcelona, and grow your company! After arriving in Barcelona with nothing but a car and a dream, drive around the busy streets of the famous city and transport passengers while offering them impeccable service. You will need to follow the rules of the road, deal with impatient tourists, changing weather, and rush hours; adapt your routes to avoid traffic jams and accidents; and, most of all, ensure your clients are pleased with your service to earn the best ratings and the most generous tips!

Transport your passengers across 286 miles (460 km) of roads in a large area of Barcelona reproduced at 1:1 scale. Explore the city and earn experience points by discovering new points of interest. Use your experience points to unlock new skills, such as the ability to accept longer fares. Pick up clients and take them to their destination, follow the rules of the road, and avoid collisions with vehicles and pedestrians. Adapt your route based on random events (accidents, construction work, parades, etc.). Adapt to changing weather: for example, increase your braking distance when the road surface is wet to avoid collisions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!