TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Emboar Pokémon Cards

In honor of today's Tepig Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Emboar cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Emboar picks in the comments below.

Like Tepig, Emboar gets two cards in its first Pokémon TCG set, the Black & White base set. This one by 5ban Graphics edges out the other just because the background is perfectly designed to take advantage of the era's horizontal line holographic pattern, a pattern which I'm quite nostalgic for. While Emboar's design isn't my favorite, being an example of a Pokémon that starts out looking like an animal and ends up looking like… well, a guy. However, 5ban does a good job making it look powerful and imposing while still a bit goofy, which is how I like my Emboar.

To me, this is the best Emboar card of all time. Legendary Treasures has multiple cards that connect with others to tell a story, with one of the best being the Tepig line. I spotlighted the Tepig card that begins this story yesterday, and here is its culmination. Kanako Eo told a story of family, aging, and new connections with this three-part series of cards, with it ending beautifully here. The child that was thrilled to meet Tepig with his family in the first card is now an adult and is introducing his daughter to the grown, fully evolved Emboar as his elderly parents watch. It is a beautiful card that transcends its set and era as an all-time classic.

This is a much more standard Emboar card from Anesaki Dynamic in Battle Styles, but only in that it depicts Emboar doing what Emboar is generally depicted doing: fighting. In truth, it's the style that makes this one stand out. It looks almost like an action film poster with the intensity of the Pokémon's attack.