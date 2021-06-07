TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Gible Pokémon Cards

In honor of yesterday's landmark Gible Community Day in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Gible cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Gible picks in the comments below.

The earliest Gible card shows up in Diamond & Pearl: Mysterious Treasures. Hiroki Fuchino depicts Gible doing what Gible does best: digging. Interestingly, this card is a Normal-type instead of the Ground-type you'd expect. That's likely representing the Dragon-type side of Gible, as Dragon-type cards had yet to arrive as their own special typing in the Pokémon TCG as this point. Interestingly, this exact same artwork was used for Gible in Pop Series 9.

I love it when artists get a little weird. Kanako Eo depicts Gible putting in some hard work as it rolls a rock uphill in a cave. This hilariously cute card, with its deeply saturated and vibrant colors, is from the Platinum-era set, Supreme Victors. While Fuchino's Gible was realistic with thin lines and an atmosphere that makes the collector feel as if they're in a cave with Gible, this cartoonier Gible adds quite a bit of personality. And you know what? I love both.

Let's skip to the modern era with this late Sun & Moon-era set, Unified Minds. Here, crochet artist Asako Ito photographs a Ground-type Gible in a cute, (possibly felt?) diorama scene. Ito's cards are so fun and unique, much like Yuka Morii's clay sculpture cards. Ito's work breaks from the norm of what we expect in such a visually interesting and cute way, that it makes me want to assemble a mini binder of cards like this. I've said this before about Morri's work as well, but I believe that any set with cards by Ito, or really just cards like this in general, is better off for it.