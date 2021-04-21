TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Trubbish Pokémon Cards

In honor of this week's release of Shiny Trubbish in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Trubbish cards from the Pokémon TCG. We're covering modern and vintage here, and we'd love to hear from you as well. Let us know your four favorite Trubbish cards in the comments below.

Well, now! Our first Trubbish is quite the happy little guy indeed. I know this Pokémon gets some hate, and let me tell you something… it's completely undeserved. It might be a bag of trash, yes, but it's a cute bag of trash as we can see in MAHOU's top-tier illustration for Noble Victories.

Dragons Exalted contains a card illustrated by Tomokazu Komiya that I like to call Meaty Burp Trubbish. Look at that greenish brown fog coming out as it opens its mouth. It may be gross, but I can't lie: it looks like the platonic ideal of a meat burp. On the art side of things, Komiya went the extra mile to make this belching Pokémon beautiful. The colors here are particularly fantastic with a bit of pastel action going on.

We move to the XY-era set BREAKpoint, which I'd call quite an underrated expansion for a few reasons. One of them being the inclusion of the best ever Trubbish card ever released in the Pokémon TCG. OOYAMA illustrates a bummed-out-looking Trubbish put out to the curb in what appears to be New York City (more likely Unova, which is based on New York). The artwork tells the story of an existential crisis as Trubbish, surrounded by garbage, wonders what makes it separate from the other bags.

Yuka Morii sculpted and photographed this striking clay Trubbish for Guardians Rising. Any set that has a Yuka Morii card is better for it, and her Trubbish looks like it could either be very content… or in the throes of a fart. Considering Komiya's Trubbish card from Dragons Exalted, it seems anything is on the table.