Tchia Announces PlayStation Launch On March 21st Awaceb confirmed that they would finally release Tchia for PlayStation, as the game will drop in late March 2023.

During Sony's State Of Play livestream today, Awaceb revealed they will finally be launching Tchia for PlayStation consoles this March. The game will officially be released for both PS4 and PS5, as well as for PC via the Epic Games Store, on March 21st, 2023. The reveal came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, in which they showed off how the game has improved in its look and general vibe, as a lot of work has been put into making it pop. Along with the news came the reveal of the special Oléti Edition of the game, as players will be able to snag this version in a celebratory package that will add a selection of cosmetic items for free, all of which have been inspired by developer Kepler Interactive's family of titles. You will be able to customize a number of items such as your boat, glider, or even your own personal outfit with content from Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Cat Quest designs. You can currently pre-ordered this edition right now on PC at PlayStation consoles.

"When her father is abducted and her home is taken over by Meavora, the archipelago's tyrannical ruler, Tchia, the game's heroine, embarks on a grand adventure fueled by mystical wonder and disarmingly tender moments. As players traverse this fictional land inspired heavily by the island nation of New Caledonia, they'll be introduced to a variety of new cultures, traditions and languages. Along the way, Tchia will unlock her own otherworldly abilities, letting her soul-jump into animals and objects found across her home in order to solve puzzles, traverse freely and avoid danger. Using this ability, her trusty slingshot and a magical ukulele, players will guide Tchia as she bravely frees her home from the clutches of this tyrannical god."