Team GO Rocket Arlo Battle Guide For Pokémon GO: February 2023 Our Team GO Rocket Arlo Battle Guide will help you take on this Leader during the new Takeover event in Pokémon GO.

There has been a shakeup with the Team GO Rocket Leaders' line-ups in Pokémon GO now live as of February 20233. Not only do they have different teams, but the potentially Shiny Shadow Pokémon that you can encounter after defeating them has also changed. With this battle guide, you can build a team to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo and earn an encounter with a Shiny-capable Shadow Nidoran (Male).

Here is a breakdown of Arlo's team and possible counters. This time, to help our readers build their own teams from a diverse selection of possible Pokémon, I will suggest multiple counters for every possible Pokémon he will throw out. These are based not only on type effectivity but also shared weaknesses of other species on these teams and the speed of your counter Pokémon's attacks, which we'll get to below.

SLOT ONE

Nidoran (Male): Excadrill, Landorus, Mamoswine with Ground-type moves

SLOT TWO

Crobat: Mewtwo, Xurkitree, Rampardos

Steelix: Excadrill, Conkeldurr, Reshiram

Cradily: Lucario, Conkeldurr, Keldeo

SLOT THREE

Charizard: Rampardos, Rhyperior, Tyrantrum

Scizor: Reshiram, Chandelure with Fire-type moves, Darmanitan

Armaldo: Rampardos, Rhyperior, Tyrantrum

SUGGESTED GENERAL TEAM

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Conkeldurr or Lucario with full Fighting-type movies Or Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare and, if you can afford it, Stone Edge unlocked

Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run and, if you can afford it, Rock Slide unlocked

Final tips for Pokémon GO players

When building a team before you know the exact line-up of Slots Two and Three, aim for general overlapping weaknesses that the options will have. For example, many of Arlo's Pokémon are weak to Rock-types, and then it becomes a toss-up between a Fighting-type and Fire-type need. If you choose Reshiram and Conkedurr, though, both of those also have a Rock-type Charged Attack you can unlock.

Switch Out: Don't put your counter to the first Pokémon in your first slot. Instead, start the battle with the "Switch Out" method. Put your counter to Arlo's first slot in your second or third slot and, as soon as the battle begins, switch to that Pokémon. This switch will freeze Arlo up for a moment, allowing you to deal damage without taking damage. He will freeze after every switch and also after every Charged Attack. Utilizing this freeze is essential to defeating these powerful Shadows.

Get the Shields Down: Keep in mind… Arlo has two shields. You want to choose a Pokémon that will be able to charge up their Charged Attacks quickly so that Arlo's shields can be taken down and real damage can be done. The faster the attacks, especially with your first choice, the better off you will be. Hence Rampardos over the tankier Rhyperior.