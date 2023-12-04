Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Wild Resurgence In December 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series observes the God Rare and Secret Rares of Wild Resurgence in December 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence, which was released in June 2023, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Goku, Peace Resolution GDR GOD RARE BT21-148: $1,112.50 Shenron, the Eternal Dragon SCR BT21-147: $55.89 Son Goku, Peace Resolution SCR BT21-148: $42.29 Dark King Mechikabura, the Last Judgment SCR BT21-149: $36.11 SS Son Goku & SS2 Son Gohan, Father-Son Solidarity SPR BT21-079: $11.23 Uneasing Awakened Rage SR BT21-097: $10.78 SSB Son Goku VS SSB Vegeta, Rivalry SPR BT21-110: $5.47 SSB Son Goku VS Golden Frieza, Spirit Clash SPR BT21-111: $4.88 Uub, Focused Full-Strength Blow SPR BT21-051: $4.63 SS Son Goku & SS2 Son Gohan, Father-Son Solidarity SR BT21-079: $4.58

Son Goku, Peace Resolution GDR GOD RARE has slightly dropped in value this month. I predict it will drop a bit more, as there is currently a listing for just $850, but it has yet to sell. All of the SCRs dropped slightly in value this month except Dark King Mechikabura, the Last Judgment SCR, which increased slightly.

