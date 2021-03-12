G.I. Joe Comes To World Of Tanks For A Special Event

Whenever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there, and that trouble has found its way into World Of Tanks for a special crossover event. Hasbro and Wargaming have come together for a classic '80s fight, and you can bet there's no red and blue lasers in this one. Starting today, players will be able to get their hands on two extra special 3D styles related to the iconic franchise. The first one commanded by Duke is the TS-5, and the other one led by Cobra Commander is the T-54 first prototype. That event will run until March 26th, but the team is also launching the Battle Pass Season 4 and the Steel Hunter 2021 on March 21st. You can read more about all of these below along with images and a trailer showing off the new G.I. Joe content.

Alongside these unique 3D styles, players will also get legendary decals featuring the G.I. JOE M.O.B.A.T. and the Cobra H.I.S.S., both iconic to kids around the world. But there's more. Players will be able to take on a special set of missions to earn unique emblems and inscriptions, as well as Personal Reserves. For pledging allegiance to the good guys, tankers will get the famous G.I. JOE logo as an inscription for their vehicles, whereas those who side with the evil forces will get Cobra emblems. These missions will run from today until March 26th. Additionally, starting March 15th, a new World Of Tanks Battle Pass season will be starting in World of Tanks. The fourth season will run until June 15th and features some key differences when compared to previous iterations. Season 4 will be made up of 3 chapters, each with 50 stages, and the main reward of each chapter will be a collectable 3D style for the Object 705A, the T110E3 and the 121 medium tank, respectively. Also, unlike previous seasons, tankers will be able to earn Battle Pass points in Random Battles, Ranked Battles and Steel Hunter, as well as through Daily Missions. There's plenty more to be discovered, but World of Tanks is keeping some secrets up their sleeves for now.