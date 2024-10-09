Posted in: eSports, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Team Moxie, The Milk Cup

Team Moxie Captures The Milk Cup During All-Women's Fortnite LAN

Over the weekend at LA Comic Con, Team Moxie came out on top on the all-women's Fortnite LAN tourney to take home The Milk Cup

Article Summary Team Moxie triumphs at the Milk Cup, securing victory in the all-women's Fortnite LAN tourney.

Event faced delays, but Team Moxie claimed three of six rounds, taking home a $25k prize pool.

Milk Cup highlights women in esports, with MVP and Sportsmanship awards presented.

Gonna Need Milk endorses gamers with nutritional benefits, elevating the esports community.

This past weekend, The Milk Cup took place at LA Comic-Con in Los Angeles, and at the end of it all, Team Moxie walked away with the championship. After a long delay due to an update malfunction and eventually six rounds of competition on the convention floor, the trio won three of the six rounds, securing their place as champions ahead of the final round. The three members took home the trophy and their share of the $25k prize pool. We have the official statement on the finals from the organizers at MilkPEP below, along with a quote, as we'll have more thoughts on the event and interviews to come.

Team Moxie Takes Home The Milk Cup

The Fortnite community showed massive support for The Milk Cup, with top personalities like ThePeachCobbler, Bugha, and others in attendance to celebrate the competitors and present the inaugural The Milk Cup Trophy to Team Moxie, the The Milk Cup MVP award to Dieyuhs, and the Sportsmanship award to Kitzi. Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, leveled up The Milk Cup Gala, a celebratory night following the competition, further endorsing the event.

Gamers often turn to energy drinks for a quick boost, but too much of these can lead to jitters and the inevitable caffeine crash, affecting both focus and performance. Dairy milk's nutrients, including vitamin D, B12, calcium, and zinc, support focus, and its complete protein and 4 B vitamins provide sustained energy, without the crash. Gonna Need Milk was proud to fuel competitors with milk—including lactose-free options for those with lactose sensitivities—helping them stay sharp and energized to dominate on the server without the crash of energy drinks. The Milk Cup continues to be a cultural milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate women in esports, boasting the largest prize pool in North American women's esports history. Developed in collaboration with women gamers and in partnership with Fortnite streamer ThePeachCobbler, Women of the eRena (WOTE), and produced by RaidiantGG's all-women production team and supported by Moonrock, the event underscores Gonna Need Milk's commitment to empowering women athletes.

"We were thrilled to celebrate our winning team, Team Moxie, and all the finalists in LA during this history-making weekend," said Jen Grubb, Senior Marketing Manager at MilkPEP. "The gaming community truly showed up for these women, and we've been overwhelmed by the support. We're excited to continue our support for gamers through future opportunities and through milk's nutritional benefits as The Performance Drink of Gamers."

