Team17 Announces They Will Bring Amiga Titles To Evercade Evercade will soon be getting Amiga titles added to the console, as a new partnership with Team17 has been revealed.

Evercade has revealed they formed a new partnership with Team17 as they will be bringing Amiga titles over to the retro console in a new collection. The two companies will work together for a series of cartridge releases, with he first one aptly titled Team17 Collection 1. The first one will contain ten games, many of them being iconic titles released from Amiga at the height of their PC days. You'll be able to pre-order it starting on March 17th, with a release planned for May 31st. We have more info and a trailer below showing off what you'll get in this collection.

"The Team17 Collection 1 cartridge will work on all Evercade hardware running the latest firmware (FW Versions 3.0.X and above) and will feature all the benefits of Evercade's emulation, including save and load states which can be used on all up-to-date Evercade hardware and display settings including selectable screen sizing and a new 50Hz PAL mode for supported televisions. Ten great games from the veteran games industry company are included on a physical cartridge for the first time and are also the first time that Amiga emulation has been legally available for a handheld gaming system. Whilst many home computer titles received ports to various home consoles, many of Team17's titles were mostly only published on Amiga or PC systems. Meaning that this collection is the first time any of these games have been available on a console-based device. Fighting titles like Body Blows and Full Contact have never been released outside of Amiga, and fan-favorite franchises like Alien Breed are making their return to console gaming for nearly three decades."

Alien Breed Special Edition '92

Alien Breed II

Alien Breed Tower Assault

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Body Blows

Full Contact

Kingpin: Arcade Sports Series Bowling

Project X: Special Edition '93

Qwak