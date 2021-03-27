Team17 Will Release The Brutal Action RPG Thymesia In 2021

Team17 revealed this week that they will be publishing the punishing action role-playing game, Thymesia, sometime in 2021. Developed by OverBorder Studio, this is one of those games where you can tell Dark Souls was a heavy influence as you will be running around taking on some of the toughest enemies in one-on-one combat. Your character will need to step out of the darkness and take on the evil that has started to plague the world, with a variety of items and weapons to combat it. The game will be released onto PC sometime this year, no word on consoles yet, however.

At the heart of the story is Corvus, a mysterious character capable of seizing enemy diseases and using them as weapons against his adversaries; players will engage in visceral combat, combining ferocious offensive abilities, perfectly timed parries, and dynamic dodges to take down unforgiving enemies. Players will also have the ability to customise Corvus to their own play style, upgrading and improving various stats to aid in their journey to recover Corvus' memories. Weaponising diseases: As Corvus, players can seize diseases from enemies and wield them as deadly weapons

Engaging combat: Players will need to use their entire arsenal to avoid death; dodging attacks and parrying at precisely the right time will be instrumental to survival

A dark and deadly world: With a sinister and gloomy backdrop, Thymesia oozes character through its environments and setting

Unforgiving enemies: Corrupted by the plague, and mutated into monsters, the enemies are twisted and incredibly hostile, challenging players at every turn

Corrupted by the plague, and mutated into monsters, the enemies are twisted and incredibly hostile, challenging players at every turn Replayability: The ability to customise Corvus and try different builds, coupled with the multiple different endings available, means no two playthroughs are ever the same.