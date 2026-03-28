Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Space Gods, Teamfight Tactics: Space Gods, TFT

Teamfight Tactics Announces New Space Gods Update For April

Teamfight Tactics have revealed the latest major update for the game, as players head into the final frontier with Space Gods

Article Summary Teamfight Tactics unveils the Space Gods update, launching in April with new champions and traits.

Explore innovative mechanics like Realm of the Gods, a celestial marketplace that replaces the carousel.

Meet cosmic champions, unique summons, and God-tier rulers bringing diverse playstyles and strategies.

Unlock 40 fresh Augments, new Chibi tacticians, arenas, and exclusive TFT cosmetics for your collection.

Riot Games revealed the latest major update coming to Teamfight Tactics, as they take layers into the final frontier with Space Gods. The game will have you encounter celestial beings who will gift infinite cosmic power upon champions who deem themselves worthy, bringing a whole new set of mechanics and more to the title. This is a totally free update for the game that will introduce several charismatic Gods, new champions and traits, the usual array of cosmetics, and more. We have more details here and a new dev video to check out, as the content will hit the PBE servers on March 31, followed by the official launch on April 15.

Gain The Infinite Cosmic Powers of Gods in Teamfight Tactics: Space Gods

Champions

Space Gods features a roster of cosmic champions eager to gain the favor of all-powerful Gods as they battle their way to the forefront of the final frontier! Fan-favorite champions Master Yi, Pyke and Maokai make their long-awaited return to the Convergence, while Fiora, Shen, Vex, Graves and Blitzcrank step into the arena as 5-cost champions for the first time alongside Morgana, Sona, Jhin, Zed and Bard. LeBlanc will have a Teamfight Tactics exclusive skin from a recent League of Legends skinline.

Key Summons

Space Gods introduces the all-new summon Bia & Bayin, an ethereal mom-daughter duo, and Primordian Swarmlings, inspired by the popular Swarm game mode released within League of Legends.

Traits & Origins

Space Gods brings innovative new traits and origins that challenge players to get creative on their journey through the Final Frontier:

Meeple: Meeple is just that – a trait of Meeps! Meeple are spacefaring champions alongside their companion Meeps, who join them in battle and empower their abilities in Meepy ways. As you field and star up more Meeple, you'll see more Meeps! One of the Meeps is so powerful, we made her into our Teamfight Tactics-exclusive champion Meepsie, a two-cost tank!

Meeple is just that – a trait of Meeps! Meeple are spacefaring champions alongside their companion Meeps, who join them in battle and empower their abilities in Meepy ways. As you field and star up more Meeple, you'll see more Meeps! One of the Meeps is so powerful, we made her into our Teamfight Tactics-exclusive champion Meepsie, a two-cost tank! Anima: Space Gods' high risk trait, Anima rewards you with tech for every loss you suffer and every takedown you get. Each time you reach 100 tech, they prototype new Anima Weapons. You can take them or save your tech to get more powerful weapons next time. Anima Weapons can be used on any champion, but they are particularly effective when paired with specific Anima units. Anima builds on learnings from high risk traits in previous sets while enabling the flexible play that made 16 so successful.

Space Gods' high risk trait, Anima rewards you with tech for every loss you suffer and every takedown you get. Each time you reach 100 tech, they prototype new Anima Weapons. You can take them or save your tech to get more powerful weapons next time. Anima Weapons can be used on any champion, but they are particularly effective when paired with specific Anima units. Anima builds on learnings from high risk traits in previous sets while enabling the flexible play that made 16 so successful. Dark Star: Dark Star units are so powerful they can create Black Holes. They create a large Black Hole on the side of the board that consumes enemies at low health. As you go up in the trait, your strongest Dark Star unit goes Supermassive and gets even more bonuses from the whole trait.

Dark Star units are so powerful they can create Black Holes. They create a large Black Hole on the side of the board that consumes enemies at low health. As you go up in the trait, your strongest Dark Star unit goes Supermassive and gets even more bonuses from the whole trait. Stargazer: Stargazers chart a different constellation every game that determines the hex pattern that will empower allies in different ways. As you level up, more hexes in the pattern are revealed. There are 7 constellations to play, each with different effects. One of the Stargazer units, Lulu, even changes her spell depending on what constellation is chosen that game!

Stargazers chart a different constellation every game that determines the hex pattern that will empower allies in different ways. As you level up, more hexes in the pattern are revealed. There are 7 constellations to play, each with different effects. One of the Stargazer units, Lulu, even changes her spell depending on what constellation is chosen that game! Factory New: Our unique 5-cost champion Graves has a Factory New trait allowing you to select a permanent upgrade for him every few rounds. Whether you're looking for another tank unit or a heavy damage carry, Factory New allows players to transform him as needed!

Our unique 5-cost champion Graves has a Factory New trait allowing you to select a permanent upgrade for him every few rounds. Whether you're looking for another tank unit or a heavy damage carry, Factory New allows players to transform him as needed! Mecha: This trait consists of three units that can each be transformed into their ultimate form. Transformed Mechas take up two team slots, gain bonus stats and abilities, and contribute +1 to their trait.

This trait consists of three units that can each be transformed into their ultimate form. Transformed Mechas take up two team slots, gain bonus stats and abilities, and contribute +1 to their trait. Fateweaver: Fateweavers always have precision, meaning their abilities naturally have a chance to crit! The more Fateweavers you play, the luckier you get, with each units' abilities having a chance to upgrade to a stronger version.

Gods

Some of Teamfight Tactics' best-known champions have been elevated to God-tier rulers! They include:

Soraka, God of Stars

Yasuo, God of the Abyss

Ahri, God of Opulence

Thresh, God of Pacts

Kayle, God of Order

Varus, God of Love

Evelynn, God of Temptation

Ekko, God of Time

Aurelion Sol, God of Wonders

Set Mechanic: Realm of the Gods

The Realm of the Gods set mechanic is a celestial marketplace that showcases the Gods' offerings to players – replacing Teamfight Tactics' traditional carousel this set. At the beginning of every game, 2 gods are randomly selected and travel to the Realm of the Gods to tempt the player and provide rewards. In the middle of each stage, players will travel back to the realm, where they will be able to select between an offering presented by each of the two gods. Align with a specific god by choosing their offerings from the Realm at least two times on stages 2, 3, and 4. On stages 4-7, your favored God will bless you with a special boon unique only to them!

Augments

There are about 40 new Augments in Space Gods, including 8 Hero Augments that give champions an alternate Ability to play around. One Hero Augment grants you access to Zed, a unique infinite-cloning 5-cost champion!

Cosmetics Highlights

Chibis Chibi Battle Bat Xayah Chibi Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Chibi Star Nemesis Morgana

Unbound Tacticians Chosen of the Wolf Katarina Unbound Dark Star Mordekaiser Unbound

Arena Star Nemesis Arena

Portal Skins Sharing Is Caring



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