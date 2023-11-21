Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics Releases Remix Rumble Update

Riot Games has released one of the most ambitious updates for Teamfight Tactics this week, as players can jump into the Remix Rumble.

Article Summary Riot Games launches Remix Rumble, a major musical update for Teamfight Tactics.

Update features interactive soundtrack, new champions, and music-inspired origins.

Special buffs and mechanics align with musical genres like Disco, Punk, and Country.

New K/DA themed arena added, offering an engaging visual and auditory experience.

Riot Games has released a new update for Teamfight Tactics this week, as players can get in on the massive musical event known as Remix Rumble. Serving as the tenth major update for the game, this will put a musical spin on everything as you'll have an interactive soundtrack that changes while you play the game. One minute, you can go from moody jazz to acoustic rock to a haunting melody. It is, by far, one of the most experimental additions to the game they've made since launch. We have details from the devs and a trailer below as the content is now live.

Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble

Players aren't just battling to the top in Remix Rumble; they're creating their own DJ mix Champion by Champion. Origins have been reimagined according to musical genre, including 8-bit chiptunes, Country, Disco, Pop, Punk, Emo, EDM, and more. K/DA, HEARTSTEEL, True Damage, and Pentakill get in on the action, too, with new musical elements inspired by Riot's pioneering virtual bands. And traits now include thematically appropriate Crowd Diver and Superfan. Players can pull Champions with different Origins into their roster, with each contributing their own musical layers. Or, they can stick to one genre and reap the benefits of those synergies. For example, Jinx, Twitch, Pantheon, and Vi can rattle the garage as a punk group. Players can find other powerful team compositions, including discovering new trios and solo artists.

Origin buffs are based on the genre, too. Country comps have a deal-with-the-devil theme, summoning Hecarim as a powerful ally after the team loses enough health, buffing the rest of the team. Disco groups can drop a disco ball on their playfield, which heals and buffs nearby allies in a dazzling light show. Each genre has its own unique mechanic that plays with its underlying style. Remix Rumble includes an array of new arenas to battle within, including a special K/DA arena that features an interactive light show and multiple visual phases. And while Remix Rumble is going hard on the musical elements, it's not turning into a rhythm game. The same core Teamfight Tactics is firmly in place – it's just going to sound even more incredible.

