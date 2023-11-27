Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Review, Video Games | Tagged: EZQuest

Tech Review: EZQuest Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cables

We tried out the EZQuest Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cables in a variety of ways to see how well they work for gaming along with media.

Article Summary EZQuest Ultra High-Speed HDMI cables offer durability and resilience against wear.

Tested on Nintendo Switch, PCs, laptops, and projectors with mostly positive results.

Provides minimal but noticeable improvement in image quality on high-end displays.

High quality but the stark benefits may not justify the cost for all users.

A while ago, we were sent a set of HDMI cables to check out and review from EZQuest, as they provided us with their Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cables. The shorthand to these is that they are designed to give you the best possible performance out of whatever you connect them to. So, let's say, for example, you want to get a better picture and audio out of your Switch when it's docked to your TV. Theoretically, these cables will provide as best a performance upgrade as they can so that you're getting a better picture from it, which is exactly one of the things we wanted to test it out on. But that's not all they were designed for, as they were made to work with just about anything HDMI, from PCs and laptops to projectors and streaming devices. We tested it out on multiple products, and here's what we got for the review.

So the major selling point behind these cables is that you're getting top-of-the-line wiring secured behind multiple layers of protection, all within a nylon-braided shield for the cable. So we took one of the two pairs we were given and ran it through the rigors of stretching it out, bending it around objects, tying it with other wires, and mangling it as best we could to see if it would make any difference in the audio to video. Unsurprisingly, nothing changed, which is a great thing to confirm as it's been one of the sticking points we've had with previous cables sent to us for various products. Ultimately the wires wear due to stress on the cable more than use. We had no issues with these, and they worked out great even after we essentially punished them.

As to the performance from these EZQuest cables, we had a number of options in front of us. First, we tested it out with a couple of different PC monitors hooked to our tower, which all tested fine without much of a difference. Next, we tried it with our laptop hooked up to a few different devices for sharing, all of which worked out well, with the image coming in clear. The next one on the list was trying it out with a projector we were sent for review (which we'll discuss at a later date) and had a quality image come through on a couple of different areas we projected it on. The real test, which was hyped on a few different websites, was whether or not it would heighten the Nintendo Switch. We were already playing the console on a QLED with the standard HDMI cables that come with it, so the picture was already about as good as it could get. WHen we swapped the cables, there was the tiniest upgrade in the resolution, but unless you were looking right at certain aspects of the games we played (both retro and modern), you couldn't really tell the difference.

So overall, did EZQuest make a good item? Yes, but to the extent that they do what they say they will do. They are great HDMI cables that can take a beating and still work, and they provide great picture quality and audio performance for whatever you hook it up to. That said, unless you have an 80" monitor and you're looking at every defect in the image for perfection, you're not going to notice a major difference. So they are great and worth the price if you're willing to pay for it, but they're not the end-all-be-all god-tier cables on the market. But then again, no cables on the market are, so this is all on personal preference. But we do recommend on the durability.

