Techland Drops New Free Content Pack With Dying Light: Hellraid

Techland released new info today about the latest free content drop being added to the original Dying Light as players will experience Hellraid. If you're not familiar with the content, this is essentially a fantasy version of the game with the same kind of content as you'd find in the zombie horror title, only with the twists of magic and whatnot. This new update adds in a new map section and a new challenging quest, which after you complete will lead you toward unlocking a brand-new magic skill. Those who are looking for a little something different will definitely find it in this version of the game, and you won't have to spend a dime on it. We have more info on it for you below and you can read the in-depth patch notes here, as you can download this update across all platforms now.

Players will venture into a new map section in The Mysterious Portal, embarking on a difficult quest to claim a new weapon and skill: magic! To obtain this magical reward, players must complete the quest in one single run, as the quest will be reset if they lose all their lives. Upon completing the quest, players will receive the Fire Wand, a magical weapon that shoots fireballs and sets enemies on fire, alongside the Wand Mastery skill.

Three new potions aid players on their quest: the Potion of Endurance, the Potion of Power, and the Potion of Speed, which reduce enemy damage, increase melee damage by up to 100%, and double movement speed, respectively. Furthermore, the content update adds a new location, the Armory, which will be available only to players who have completed the Imprisonment side quest. This area can be used to display the Crane's weapons, which players can unlock as they progress through Hellraid ranks. Additionally, Techland released a patch for the Be The Zombie mode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light – Hellraid – Third Free Update (https://youtu.be/Nteuqk2MPaE)