Teddy Roosevelt Added To World Championship Boxing Manager 2

In one of the weirdest additions, Ziggurat Interactive has included Teddy Roosevelt to World Championship Boxing Manager 2. Teddy will be a part of the game as both a fighter and a trainer as you learn from one of America's presidents how to take on the greatest pugilists in the world. It is indeed a fun fact that Roosevelt was an avid boxer in his day and actually took part in the sport on several occasions while in office. (The man would also visit Yellowstone and just vanish for months on end while in office.) You can read more about Teddy's involvement below before the game comes out on January 17th, 2023.

"President Theodore Roosevelt was a boxing fan long before he sat in the White House. Roosevelt was a member of Harvard's boxing and wrestling clubs, and while he never took the title of "Champion" in either one, he still enjoyed both sports and continued to participate in boxing after leaving school. Unfortunately, his love of challenging people to box him at the White House would end his career — as a US Army artillery officer, Capt. Daniel T. Meade delivered the blow that detached Roosevelt's left retina, leaving him blind in that eye and forcing him to retire from the sport. Speaking on the subject, Roosevelt said, "…the sight has been dim ever since… Accordingly, I thought it better to acknowledge that I had become an elderly man and would have to stop boxing." While that was the end of his boxing story, you'll be able to encounter the boxing president in World Boxing Championship Manager 2!"

An awesome stable of sluggers and staff, including iconic licensed characters, Sue "Tiger Lily" Fox, Rocky Marciano and Sugar Ray Robinson!

32-bit visuals with modern features, including dynamic lighting and a fight cam to watch your fighter duke it out in real-time

An extensive skill system lets players build the boxer of their dreams. Be it a hard-hitting ring king, a one-punch wonder, or a super stamina warrior of the knock-down-drag-out fight; it's up to the player to create a training path to victory.

A complete hiring system gives players the power to select the best training team (and business managers) for their fighters — even if some of that staff might be a little unorthodox!

Twitch integration allows streamers and their viewers to take part in the boxing experience together with viewer-triggered random in-game events that can help or hinder the player.

Jam-packed with the humor, heart, and personality that made the original game so popular!