Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arrive In ARK: Survival Ascended

The heroes in a half shell have landed in another video game as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles drop into ARK: Survival Ascended

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join ARK: Survival Ascended in a new, free premium mod packed with content.

Play as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and even Master Splinter or Shredder.

Unlock over 40 Turtle-themed cosmetics, including unique skins, weapons, and radical voiceovers.

Customize dinos with Mouser costumes, drive the Party Wagon, and listen to the classic TMNT theme song.

Studio Wildcard has released new content this week for ARK: Survival Ascended, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in the game. Technically, this is DLC content, but it's also a mod, so they're not charging for it while still calling it premium content. (We checked, there are no store pages for it, just a link on their website.) With it comes a bunch of cosmetics that will have you screaming "Turtle Power" for days as this has to be one of the oddest additions to the game you'll ever see. We have the finer details below and a trailer above showing it off.

ARK: Survival Ascended x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The premium mod lets you jump into the action with the iconic looks of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – complete with signature weapons and radical voiceovers. And of course, the turtles aren't complete without their Master Splinter and friends April O' Neil & Casey Jones. If you prefer to cause chaos, suit up as Shredder or one of his Foot clan, and unleash a horde of Mousers! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cosmetic Pack includes over 40 cosmetics. With this Premium Mod, players will have access to:

Turtle Power Costumes: Core outfits for Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael, each with 4 unique variants: Standard, Primal, Battle Mode, and Vintage. Each Turtle has fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes.

Core outfits for Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael, each with 4 unique variants: Standard, Primal, Battle Mode, and Vintage. Each Turtle has fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes. Supporting Heroes & Villains: Join the fight as Master Splinter, April O'Neil, Casey Jones, or face off as Shredder and the Foot Clan with multiple variant costumes. Splinter and Shredder have fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes.

Join the fight as Master Splinter, April O'Neil, Casey Jones, or face off as Shredder and the Foot Clan with multiple variant costumes. Splinter and Shredder have fully unique voiceovers for all actions and emotes. Turtle Weapons: Equip signature weapon skins: Bo Staff, Katanas, Nunchucks, Sai, and Hockey Stick.

Equip signature weapon skins: Bo Staff, Katanas, Nunchucks, Sai, and Hockey Stick. Ninja Gear: Personalize your look with the Ninja Eye Mask (Survivor) and Ninja Eye Mask (Creature) skins.

Personalize your look with the Ninja Eye Mask (Survivor) and Ninja Eye Mask (Creature) skins. Creature Costumes: Transform your dinos with Mouser Dodo and Mouser Rex full-body costumes.

Transform your dinos with Mouser Dodo and Mouser Rex full-body costumes. Vehicle Customizartion: Cruise in style with the iconic Party Wagon skin.

Cruise in style with the iconic Party Wagon skin. Radio Enhancements: Rock out to the original 80s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song and exclusive alternate rendition by Gareth Coker.

Rock out to the original 80s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song and exclusive alternate rendition by Gareth Coker. Prop Skins: Complete your lair with Pizza, Pizza Box (Open/Closed), Manhole Cover, and TCRI Ooze Canister skins

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!