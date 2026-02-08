Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beyond Frames, Cortopia Studios, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Reveals Spring Launch Window

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City confirmed a free demo for Steam Next Fest and plans to launch the game this Spring

Free SteamVR demo drops during Steam Next Fest starting February 23 for eager fans to try

Play as Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo or Raphael in first-person VR combat and adventure

Up to four-player co-op, dynamic parkour, and new narrative by TMNT comic writer Tom Waltz

VR developer Cortopia Studios and publisher Beyond Frames released a new developer diary and video for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, as we have some release info for the title. First off, the team confirmed we will be getting a free demo of the game during Steam Next Fest this month on SteamVR, starting February 23. Next, they revealed the game is coming this Spring, but did not put an official date on it. Third, the diary goes over more of the game's mechanics and playstyle, which you can read on their website and watch some of what they discuss in the video above.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

You've killed the Shredder, igniting a war for his empty throne. In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you call home. It's time to reclaim what's yours. Get behind the bandana as the iconic heroes in a half shell, stalking the sewers, streets, and rooftops as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michelangelo in the first-ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that takes YOU inside the shell. Hone your skills with the brothers' signature weapons, designed to make you feel e-p-i-c, and embody your favorite turtle. Slash, swing, and stab your way through combat as you land precision strikes, block crushing reprisals, and evade the killing blow. Grab new gear from Donnie's workbench and equip gadgets and upgrades to perfect your loadout.

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that's equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics have come to expect.

Master each Turtle's signature weapon with precision strikes and blocks in this first-person action adventure.

Scale urban landscapes with fluid parkour, and c onfront fan-favorite villains

Forge your own chapter in the TMNT legacy, solo or together with friends in four-player co-op

