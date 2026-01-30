Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mad Mushroom, We Gotta Go!

New Game We Gotta Go! Lanches Free Demo On Steam

There's something brewing between you and your friends in the game We Gotta Go!, as there's a free demo for you all to rush into

Article Summary We Gotta Go! releases a hilarious free demo on Steam, blending co-op chaos with bathroom emergencies.

Team up or betray friends in a haunted mansion to reach the toilet before ghosts and your guts get you.

Fight off supernatural foes while managing stress and digestion in wild, unpredictable runs.

Customize characters, wield wonky weapons, and experience new bathroom-themed challenges every play.

Indie game developer FuzzyBot and publisher Mad Mushroom have launched a new demo for their upcoming game, We Gotta Go!. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this title is based on one simple thing: not crapping your pants. For real, that is the gimmick, as this co-op horror comedy title has you and your friends working together trying to reach the bathroom before you can't hold it anymore. With tons of enemies trying to stop you along the way. We have mroe details and a trailer here before you head in to try out the demo.

We Gotta Go!

In We Gotta Go!, you and your road-tripping friends have had one too many dodgy gas station burritos and are in dire need of the sweet relief of a porcelain throne. Your desperation leads you to a haunted mansion hellbent on a lack of hospitality and, quite literally, scaring the $h!t out of you. You'll explore its halls, solving puzzles and fighting off ghostly enemies all while managing the precarious reality of your intestinal issues. Find the bathroom before messing your pants too many times or you'll become a turd against time, trying to find a corpse to inhabit before you perish.

Co-Op Chaos: Aid or betray your friends in a chaotic and desperate search for the porcelain promise land, feature physics-based gameplay, proximity chat, and more poop puns than you can flush. Wield wonky, physics-based weapons to break open doors, combat foes or just troll your friends.

Aid or betray your friends in a chaotic and desperate search for the porcelain promise land, feature physics-based gameplay, proximity chat, and more poop puns than you can flush. Wield wonky, physics-based weapons to break open doors, combat foes or just troll your friends. Real-time GI Management: Fear, stress, and bad burritos all push your gut closer to disaster. Manage your bowels carefully – make better food choices, fart to relieve the pressure, and more, all before you become a pile of poo.

Fear, stress, and bad burritos all push your gut closer to disaster. Manage your bowels carefully – make better food choices, fart to relieve the pressure, and more, all before you become a pile of poo. Survive the Supernatural: Your intestinal fortitude will be put to the test by a range of ghostly enemies. From tentacle spiders and turd mobs to tape worms and toilet paper mummies, everything is literally trying to scare your pants off.

Your intestinal fortitude will be put to the test by a range of ghostly enemies. From tentacle spiders and turd mobs to tape worms and toilet paper mummies, everything is literally trying to scare your pants off. Horrific, Procedural Hauntings: No mad dash to the can is ever the same, as the mansion features a new layout and set of challenges in every run.

No mad dash to the can is ever the same, as the mansion features a new layout and set of challenges in every run. Customizable Crap: Scavenge clothes from corpses to mix up your style. Then die, and return as a playable pile of poo, only to be reborn again with an even better fit.

