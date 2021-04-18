Austin Ekeler Will Join Gridiron Gaming Group For Draft Day Event

Some fun news from the Gridiron Gaming Group as Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be joining them for their draft day event. The group will be hosting the GGG Draft Day Event, which is their own livestream NFL Draft show happening on April 29th from 8-11pm, exclusively on Twitch. During the stream, Ekeler and co-host Jordan Schultz will be welcoming GGG teammates, current NFL players, and other athletes and celebrity fans to essentially throw a reaction show together while the draft is happening next week. Should be a good time for all as you're getting a party during what is normally an uninteresting show for everyone except when your favorite team comes up. You can read more about the event below along with a quote from Ekeler.

The GGG Draft Day Event will give fans the opportunity to follow the Draft and hear instantaneous reaction from current NFL players like Ekeler, Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert, Pittsburgh Steelers FB Derek Watt, Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and more. Also scheduled to appear are WNBA player Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx), NWSL players Marisa Viggiano (Orlando Pride) and Allie Long (OL Reign), former ABC Bachelorette star and Fan Controlled Football co-owner of the Wild Aces Rachel Lindsay, IndyCar driver Conor Daly and more. The show will be hosted by Ekeler and ESPN's Jordan Schultz. "My favorite part about my Twitch stream is engaging with the community," said Ekeler. "The GGG Draft Day Event will give me and other GGG members an opportunity to gather together with our fans, watch the NFL Draft and talk about the picks. We know fans will love to hear from the athletes and celebrities we've lined up and we know our guests all will love the chance to interact with the fans in a fun, casual way."