Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Paramount Game Studios, Strange Scaffold, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown Gets Console Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown has confirmed a console release date for both Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown launches August on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

This is the first-ever turn-based strategy game set in the TMNT universe with unique tactical combat.

Play through 20 mutating levels, each campaign focuses on an individual Turtle’s story and growth.

Features graphic novel-inspired art, customizable moves, and a multi-genre soundtrack from RJ Lake.

Developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Paramount Game Studios revealed the console release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, and it's coming up soon. This is specifically for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, with no word on a PS5 version yet. (We say yet, because let's be real, it's gonna end up on a PlayStation eventually unless someone really doesn't wanna play ball with the other.) It's basically the same as the PC version, just with a different control setup and other small changes. Enjoy the console trailer as the game arrives for both on August 14, 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is the first-ever turn-based TMNT video game. Inspired by the classic cartoon, you'll experience a bold new approach to the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up… they're growing apart. Battle the Foot Clan as a powerful new leader takes control in action-packed campaigns that showcase each Turtle individually.

Carve through enemies in 20 constantly mutating levels that grow, shrink, and add new threats with each turn, inspired by classic TMNT games! Rack up points for high scores while experiencing a powerful original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story from acclaimed indie studio Strange Scaffold. This is the next step for Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael–and you can experience it with flying, slashing figurines in graphic novel-inspired splendor.

20 action-packed levels divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

A unique take on the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast).

Innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles' playstyle

Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!