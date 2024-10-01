Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: heihachi mishima, tekken

Tekken 8 Launches Unforgotten Echoes Expansion With Heihachi Mishima

Tekken 8 has launched the first-ever story expansion in the series with Unforgotten Echoes, bringing with it Heihachi Mishima as DLC

Article Summary Tekken 8 unveils Unforgotten Echoes, its first story expansion, now available for free to existing game owners.

Heihachi Mishima returns as a downloadable character, accessible to Year 1 Pass holders now, others on October 4.

Explore the new GENMAJI TEMPLE stage, featuring dynamic time-based atmosphere changes and exquisite design.

Exciting collaborations bring NIKE shoes and Gentle Monster sunglasses, enhancing customization in Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco has released a new update for Tekken 8 today, as the game has a new story expansion and Heihachi Mishima as a DLC character. The expansion is called Unforgotten Echoes, and is a first for the series as it's the first time they've created a Story Mode expansion after one of their titles has been released. The content is completely free to those who already own the game. However, the one piece that isn't is probably the most vital, as Heihachi is a paid DLC character, the same as Eddy and Lidia. You can play as him today, along with the new content, if you have the Year 1 Pass, but everyone else will need to wait until October 4.

Tekken 8 – Unforgotten Echoes

The new DLC is the third one released for Tekken 8 since the game launched in January 2024 and features other new content. The DLC adds an all-new stage, the GENMAJI TEMPLE, a secluded mountain retreat where Heihachi trained with secret monks to elevate his fight style. The new stage features atmosphere changes with time, from a solemn day to leaves falling in the evening to silent snowfall at night. Additional updated game features include a newly customizable Main Menu screen where players can choose which character is featured. The Tekken Dojo in the Fight Lounge will also now allow two players to practice together.

The high-profile licensing partnerships for Tekken 8 are bringing new content to players, with new updates coming with this DLC. The collaboration with NIKE brings two branded shoes inspired by Jin and Kazuya to the game, available via the new Tekken Fight Pass. Stylish eyewear maker Gentle Monster will also have a Kazuya inspired pair of sunglasses now available in the game and free for a limited time starting today in the Tekken Shop.

