Tekken 8 Reveals New Miary Zo Gameplay Trailer at EVO France

Get a better look at the fighting style and some lore for Miary Zo, the next DLC character coming to Tekken 8 this December

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveiled a new Tekken 8 Miary Zo gameplay trailer at EVO France, showcasing thrilling combat moves.

Miary Zo, inspired by Madagascan legend, arrives with the new Baobab Horizon stage on December 1 for Early Access.

The character’s unique story blends ancient prophecy, nature, and martial arts in the world of Tekken 8.

Her signature fighting style features animal-like movement and two loyal ring-tailed lemur companions.

During EVO France this past weekend, Bandai Namco dropped a new DLC character trailer for Tekken 8, as we got to see Miary Zo in action. Initially teased back in August, the "fighting god reborn" will come with a new stage called Baobab Horizon, inspired by the development team's trips to Madagascar. She will drop into Early Access on December 1, followed by her official release on December 4, as part of the Year 2 Character & Stage Pass. Enjoy the trailer in the meantime!

Tekken 8 – Miary Zo

Miary Zo is affectionately known among the people in her village as the fighting god reborn, a reference to the Silver Fighting God of Madagascan legend. "When all the ancient baobab trees wither in a single breath, a child bearing the scarlet eyes of the fighting god shall be born." So prophesized the renowned fortune-teller (a Mpanandro), Miary Zo's grandmother. And indeed, when Miary Zo was born, she possessed eyes the color of glowing coals, as well as a deep fascination with nature and the wildlife that inhabits it. Her many days of observing animals and mimicking their movements led to an inevitable interest in martial arts and the ability to communicate through battle.

Win or lose, she treated her opponents with respect, calling them her "BFF"s, or "battle friends forever." With her cheerful and openhearted demeanor, she quickly made friends with professional fighters across the country and improved her fighting capabilities at a remarkable speed. It was not long before word spread all over the globe about Madagascar's second-to-none martial artist. Renowned fighters—especially those from mainland Africa—paid her a visit to see if she measured up. Miary Zo found joy in communicating through these battles. However, one fateful day six months ago, blue markings suddenly illuminated and decorated her body. Paired with an inexplicable fever, she fell to the ground unconscious.

Several months passed before she finally awoke. When she did, her grandmother told her that she was the vessel of the Silver Fighting God and that the time had come for her to go out into the world. As if hearing her grandmother's words, a power greater than that she'd ever felt surged through her body, and two ring-tailed lemurs—animals said to be messengers of the Silver Fighting God—appeared at her side. Miary Zo tried to shoo them away, but they continued to shadow her every step. So, she named the pair "Vanilla" and "Cacao," then set out into the vast world that awaited her in search of new "BFF"s, just as her grandmother's prophecy had foretold. "A whole wide world full of exciting people is out there! I can just feel it! Maybe I'll make a thousand 'BFF"s!

