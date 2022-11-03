Dead By Daylight Reveals New Princess Heart Outfits

Behaviour Interactive has revealed a new costume for Dead By Daylight survivors with the new Princess Heart outfits. Starting today, the developers have released a pair of outfits for two specific characters as you'll be able to get the Princess Heart outfit for both Cheryl Mason Outfit and Feng Min, the first of which is the actual outfit while the second is a cosplay version of the outfit. These two Very Rare Outfits are the latest additions to the Silent Hill Collection that they have slowly been building in the game, both of which are currently available via Dead By Daylight's in-game store. Both of these look pretty awesome, but they're loud as hell when it comes to visual aesthetics. So you better be amazing with either character if you plan to wear this because you're going to be seen from a mile away. But hey, if you can pull off the fashion and not get killed every round, more power to you! You can read more about the costumes below as well as check out a short video of how they look while running around.

"Cheryl's Outfit is a reference to Silent Hill 3, in which she was able to transform herself into the Princess Heart. As for avid gamer Feng Min, her Outfit is a homemade cosplay version of Cheryl's. Available for 1080 Auric Cells in the in-game store, Cheryl's Outfit includes the Princess Earmuffs: danger-sensitive antennae and a cozy headpiece, along with the Princess Top and Boots. ​ Feng Min's Outfit, available for 1080 Auric Cells, includes the DIY Princess Earmuffs, the Replica Princess Top as well as the Homemade Princess Boots. These new cosmetics mark the fourth expansion to the Silent Hill Collection as part of Dead By Daylight's larger collaboration with Konami, one of Japan's leading video game developers."