Tenacious D To Perform At The Game Awards' Hollywood Bowl Concert The Game Awards are spicing up their Hollywood Bowl concert this June with new guest performers, including Tenacious D!

The Game Awards are starting to beef up their upcoming 10-Year Concert at the Hollywood Bowl this June, as Tenacious D has joined on as a performer. They already have Gustavo Santaolalla signed on to perform, and we already know he'll probably be playing some of his works from The Last Of Us. But now he will be joined by the monster melodic rock duo of Kyle Gass and Jack Black, who we are guessing will be on hand to perform their latest single, simply called "Video Games," which you can check out the music video for below as they rock out in claymation form! They are still selling tickets as the show will air on June 25th.

"This one-night-only concert will take place on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and it will feature orchestral music selections and suites from many of the world's top video game franchises of the past decade, including upcoming titles. The scores will be played alongside immersive video game footage and include special musical guests. The concert will be led by Grammy-winning and BAFTA-and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe who wrote The Game Awards theme and has conducted The Game Awards Orchestra for the past five years. The Game Awards 10-Year Concert is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim, along with The Game Awards production team, Michael Peter and Chris Jalandoni."