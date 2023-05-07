Gustavo Santaolalla Joins Game Awards' Hollywood Bowl Concert Gustavo Santaolalla is the latest artist to confirm they will be performing during The Game Awards' 10-Year Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Some cool news this week for The Game Awards' upcoming concert at the Hollywood Bowl as Gustavo Santaolalla will join the performances. The one-night-only concert will have a number of performances of popular video games' scores, primarily led by composer Lorne Balfe, as they will play alongside footage from each game. Santaolalla's inclusion makes a lot of sense to anyone familiar with The Last Of Us, as he contributed to both the games and the TV series. So we're pretty much expecting him to be front-and-center during that section of the show. The concert still has tickets for sale as it will take place on June 25th.

"Over the past decade, The Game Awards' orchestral performances have become a fan-favorite part of each year's program, and we're so excited to bring that experience to life, in-person, at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Phil to commemorate our 10th Game Awards show, which will take place this December," said Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards. "This concert is truly a love letter to the games, creators and fans who have made The Game Awards possible for the past decade, and we can't wait to celebrate the music that has captivated our hearts and continues to push the artform forward."

"It has been an incredible honor to compose The Game Awards theme and lead The Game Awards Orchestra, celebrating the music that has shaped the medium and deepened our connections to games," said Composer Lorne Balfe. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to conduct the world-renowned Hollywood Bowl Orchestra to celebrate The Game Awards and all that it represents. We hope to make this a night to remember for years to come for video game fans."

"The LA Phil is pleased to partner with The Game Awards to celebrate the phenomenal music used in popular video games and present a distinct live concert experience," said Renae Williams Niles, Chief Content and Engagement Officer for the LA Phil. "Music and video games work closely together, with many of today's games featuring fully scored compositions from talented composers. It will be exhilarating for gamers and non-gamers alike to experience the excitement of this music performed with a live orchestra in a completely new and unique environment, celebrating the entire video gaming industry."