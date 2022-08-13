Tennis League VR Releases Free Demo On Meta Quest

Developer AnotheReality and publisher HIP dropped a free demo for their game Tennis League VR for Meta Quest players to try out. There are a number of different titles that try to take on different types of sports across the world, but they often have some sort of angle or twist to them that makes them different. Especially when people decide they want to make something to the effect of "basketball, but robots" or "baseball in space." This game was created under the idea of making a somewhat authentic tennis title; however, beyond the regular game, you'll also be able to try out different modes that put those tennis skills to the test.

Nothing too unrealistic or fancy, just a test of skill as you will get what is essentially a complete VR tennis title to keep you busy and trained in a virtual environment for hours. Which doesn't even include the ability to take on other real opponents and lay matches in front of live viewing audiences, if you choose to show off in front of a crowd. You can check out a video of the gameplay down below.

Designed for casual fans and aspiring pros, Tennis League VR delivers the thrill of intense rallies and the triumph of landing the perfect ace with the most realistic tennis physics available in virtual reality. Download the free demo and join over 50,000 other players who have already lobbed, sliced, and volleyed their way to matchpoint. Developed with tennis and sportscare professionals, Tennis League VR offers a challenge for every skill level. Virtual champions can play solo across a variety of modes including career and custom games. Host your own online tournament or one-on-one matches and invite up to 8 friends to spectate as they jeer or cheer you on. Use real techniques to dominate the leaderboards and smash the competition.