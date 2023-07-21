Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: tennocon, TennoCon 2023

TennoCon 2023 Reveals More Warframe Activities & Drops

Digital Extremes revealed new details this week about their plans for TennoCon 2023, as Warframe will be getting more next month.

Digital Extremes has released new information this week about what they have planned for TennoCon 2023, as more items come to Warframe next month. The team revealed that they will be doing giveaways and Twitch Drops leading up to and during the event, giving hardcore fans a chance to get some limited-time items. As well as special in-game items you can get starting today and running all the way until the event on August 26th. Which includes the Dex Operator Drifter Suit you see below. We got more info and a trailer for it all below.

Warframe Giveaways, Twitch Drops, Discounts, & More

Digital Extremes is bringing the goods to TennoCon 2023, and Warframe players will not be disappointed in its eclectic lineup of exclusive rewards, giveaways, and free content. Commemorate ten years of Warframe glory by logging into the game on August 26 to claim Digital Extremes' free anniversary reward – the Dex Operator and Drifter suit inspired by Tenno craftsmanship and the intricate designs of traditional Japanese art. Players celebrating TennoCon virtually and tuning in on Twitch can look forward to a chance to claim free in-game content, including the glass-armored Gara Prime Warframe and other time-limited exclusives. A limited selection of physical prizes are also available to win by tuning into Tennocon, including custom collectibles and one-of-a-kind hardware like branded Steam Decks, an elaborate PC built by tech influencer Juggapat Modifier, and peripherals among other Tenno-tastic gadgets.

Darvo is also joining Digital Extremes' TennoCon celebration, bringing players some extraordinary deals at the Official Warframe Merch Store. Expect hefty discounts on items like the Ascension Day Wall Scroll, Excalibur Bobblehead, and other must-have gear. For more information on Digital Extremes' 10th Anniversary and TennoCon rewards or to learn more about discounted offerings with Darvo Deals, visit the TennoCon website. To learn more about TennoCon prizes and giveaways, visit the Digital Extras page of the TennoCon website.

Recall: Ten Zero

Warframe players don't need to wait until TennoCon to join Digital Extremes' wild anniversary celebrations! Kicking off today, Recall: Ten-Zero is a five-week event that will take players back to where their Warframe journey began, facing the villainous Captain Vor to earn even more themed content like Noggles and Glyphs. Each week will offer three missions, with the third mission of each week being replayable for a chance to earn additional rewards including a Forma Blueprint, a Primary Arcane Adapter, and other exclusive drop table items. Players who are able to complete three full weeks of Recall: Ten-Zero Alerts will earn a 10th Anniversary Emblem, while players who finish all five weeks will also receive the vibrant Kyndryn Gunblade Skin for use on any Gunblade.

TennoCon 2023 Merch

It wouldn't be a true TennoCon without exclusive event merchandise and Digital Extremes has prepared a collection that will surely not disappoint! A slick new TennoCon 2023 T-shirt and commemorative pin featuring the Excalibur, Mag, and Volt, with lightning that glows in the dark. Also making a return – Clem! In plush form, Warframe players can add this ultra-cute collectible to their toy chest and aim his attachable magnetic Twin Grakata's sky-high in celebration.

