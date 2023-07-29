Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broforce Forever, Free Lives

Broforce Receive Massive "Forever" Update On August 8th

Devolver Digital has a new update on the way for Broforce, giving the game a massive amount of content eight years after its release.

Indie game developer Free Lives and publisher Devolver Digital confirmed this week that Broforce will be getting a giant "Forever" update. The game has been around for almost eight years, and while it serves as a lovely piece of awesomeness, it really hasn't received a ton of content in that time. So the team appears to be making up for lost time with this latest addition, arriving on August 8th. We got the full details and the trailer for you below with all the action-packed content!

THE BROS

Seth Brondle: Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever's biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies.

Harness the calculating intelligence and acid-spitting allure of Broforce Forever's biggest bug yet. Climb on ceilings and utilize explosive teleportation as you swat evildoers like flies. Xebro: Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword.

Use your formidable fighting and flying Chakram skills to help those who are unable to defend themselves. Strike fear into the hearts of terrorism with your war cry, then cut them up real good with your sword. Desperabro: Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies.

Harness the power of music to enchant evil before blowing it away with dual-sawed-off shotguns. Every man deserves one last chance to dance before he dies. Broffy the Vampire Slayer: Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer.

Become the thing monsters have nightmares about, a stake-throwing, unholy monster purging, self-resurrecting teenage Slayer. Bro Gummer: Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat.

Embrace freedom in the most patriotic way possible: OVERKILL. Snipe your way around the world vanquishing evil with pinpoint accuracy, or just get back to basics and ram dynamite down its throat. Demolition Bro: Send a maniac to catch a maniac. With his Bouncing Bomberman Bomb and Freeze Grenade, this Bro is ready to put evildoers right back where they belong… ON ICE.

THE BADDIES

A Bro only becomes a force when confronted with those who seek to destroy their freedoms, and in Broforce Forever, the terrorists are even more determined to delete democracy. Motorbike Maniacs will try to run you down or explode in ways that can really ruin your day. Don't let them. Ammunition-obsessed baddies now also have access to extremely large machine gun placements that will fire volleys of bullets at you and your fellow Bros, while aviation enthusiasts transport troops and fire bazookas from on high in their liberty-shunning new blimps. Nobody shuns liberty, bro. Finally, urban terror has been greatly improved with barbed wire and sandbags strewn throughout cities, making liberation trickier… but not impossible.

BROFORCE MUSCLE TEMPLES

Bros in search of even bigger battles can flex their muscles in new challenge levels known as Muscle Temples. Each campaign tasks Indiana Brones with navigating a perilous temple that features a new Threat Level and specific enemy types and hazards. Succeed and unlock one of four new flexes that can be deployed by any Bro, any time, any place. Just like freedom.

Threat Level Pumped Iron

Snake Level – No Snakes

Unlock – Teleport Flex Unlocked

Threat Level-Self Tan

Snake Level – Some Snakes

Unlock – Invincible Flex

Threat Level Cocoa Butter

Snake Level – More Snakes

Unlock – Air Jump Flex

Threat Level Bronzed

Snake Level – All The Snakes

Unlock – Golden Flex

