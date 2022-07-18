TennoCon Announces New Warframe Content & New MMORPG

Digital Extremes held TennoCon this past weekend, and with it came a number of Warframe announcements and a new MMORPG reveal. First off, the game is getting a brand new Open World expansion called The Duviri Paradox, in which you will learn as you go, die frequently, and attempt to figure out a way out of it. The new Veilbreaker update is on the way, the 50th Warframe was revealed as Stayanax is on the way, a teaser for Airship Syndicate's new RPG that will be revealed at The Game Awards in December, the new Khora Prime Access, and the new MMORPG reveal of Soulframe. We have details from the devs and videos on some of the bigger announcements below!

Warframe's 'The Duviri Paradox In the world premiere of live gameplay from the highly-anticipated Open World expansion The Duviri Paradox, Digital Extremes evolves its storydriven open world systems like never before. Launching for all platforms this winter, The Duviri Paradox brings players a new chapter in Warframe's Cinematic Quest line, complete with powerful upgrade systems and the ultimate challenge to wrest control of Duviri's color changing Open World from the clutches of a despotic ruler, Dominus Thrax, before the looping cycle resets once again. In an action-packed and cinematic live gameplay demo, The Duviri Paradox awed audiences by showcasing the Drifter with his Kaithe (horse), along with an appearance from fan-favorite Dax warrior Teshin, working together and interacting to escape Duviri's endless time loop. As Dax Guards hunt down the Drifter at every turn, and a dragon-like Orowyrm named Lodun haunts the expansive skies searching for blood, the combined strength of the Drifter and the allies they encounter will be key to liberating themselves from this paradoxical monochrome land and the clutches of a tyrannical king. In true bigger and bolder fashion during TennoLive, Warframe players were also able to participate in an in-game immersive relay event unlike any other. Players from around the world were able to unite together digitally in-game for an immersive showcase in The Duviri Amphitheater – one of Duviri's multiple floating islands – where they could roam and explore a small slice of Duviri's Open World setting with friends before being teleported to the amphitheaters main stage for a showcase of major story moments and a first-ever up close look at the Duviri Kaithe.

Veilbreaker Update In Veilbreaker, players will embark on epic rescue missions and take control of Kahl-175 to liberate his Grineer brothers taken by the Narmer, uniting with other Tenno as they fight against reimagined Archon Bosses in cooperative combat while slaying in style using Protea's new Caladirus Collection.

50th Warframe: Styanax Introduced during TennoLive, Styanax was showcased as a valiant Warframe whose design is inspired by Greek champions and other ancient warriors. As part of the surprise reveal, a new Animated Short was teased to players, with an invitation to tune into the World Premiere scheduled for an upcoming Warframe Devstream where players can learn more about Styanax and upcoming in-game activities. Airship Syndicate's New AAA Character-Based Online Action RPG TennoCon 2022 was graced with more major announcements than ever before as Digital Extremes also unveiled a new partnership with Airship Syndicate to help bring to life their new, F2P, original IP. Helmed by creative leads known for their collective work on the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, indie art and development studio Airship Syndicate introduced the project to Warframe players during TennoLive and gave viewers brief insight into the world they are creating.

Khora Prime Access Now Available Khora Prime Access is now available for all platforms. Mistress of the livewire, Khora enchains her enemies to enforce deadly discipline by fang and claw, fiercely poised with feral instincts alongside her feline familiar Venari. Revealed during TennoCon's Art of Warframe Panel, players can now earn or purchase the primed variant of the gilded huntress Khora and her Signature Weapons and Customizations for a limited-time only before she's locked away into Warframe's Prime Vault. For more information about Khora Prime Access, visit the Digital Extremes news site to learn how to earn or purchase this powerful frame. Nightwave Challenges are making their rewarding return with Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol. 2 launching for all platforms Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET, drawing players back into a weekly challenge system with radio host Nora Night, adding tons of new rewards including Operator Cosmetics, Ship Decorations, and new Zariman-themed Nightwave Acts! The new Titania Donnan Collection launched for all platforms today as a part of Digital Extremes' TennoCon celebration, letting players assume a deadly form as lustrous as midnight. This collection includes the Titania Donann Skin, Titania's Moyturan Wings, the Aerospri Dex Pixia Skin, the Hawth Diwata Skin, and the Raylta Syandana to make Titania look as powerful as she feels.

Digital Extremes' New Game: Soulframe In a surprise reveal during TennoLive through a beautifully captured cinematic trailer invoking themes of romanticism and fantasy, Digital Extremes showcased game lovers a cryptic teaser for the upcoming free-to-play action hybrid-MMORPG in early development at the studio. For fans of Digital Extremes, the path to Soulframe's release will be a familiar one – transparent, collaborative, and an iterative process shaped alongside the passion of players and Digital Extremes. "With Soulframe's worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up," said Soulframe Creative Director Geoff Crookes. "Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we'll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration."