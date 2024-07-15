Posted in: Gameforge, Games, TERA, Video Games | Tagged: Tera

TERA Releases Brand-New Console Update For July

TERA has been given a brand new update on consoles, as Xbox and PlayStation players have a few new things they can dig into.

Article Summary Gameforge launches a new update for TERA on console with fresh features for July.

The Draakon Arena (Hard) increases in difficulty, challenging high-level Guardians.

Island of Dawn updated with better loot drops, including Emeralds and Diamonds.

Quality of Life improvements include efficient inventory management and bug fixes.

Gameforge has released a brand new update for the console version of TERA, as they have given the game a few new updates for the month of July. We really haven't heard much from the game lately, as they've mainly been giving it patches and updates to improve the gameplay. But this one actually adds a few new items to the ix as they have created an even harder Hard mode in the Draakon Arena, a number of changes have been made to the Island of Dawn, and the game has been given a boost to the Quality of Life additions. We have more details about all of these additions below, as you can read the full patch notes on the game's news forums.

TERA – July 2024 Update

Draakon Arena (Hard) Gets Tougher: The challenging Draakon Arena (Hard) dungeon has received significant updates, restoring previously removed patterns and increasing the difficulty level to offer a new challenge for Guardians. Nightmare Commander Kalligar is now more powerful, featuring updated attacks and increased defenses, providing a true test for high-level players. But be careful–when your Guardian is hit by Nightmare Commander Kalligar's attacks, his defense is temporarily increased.

The challenging Draakon Arena (Hard) dungeon has received significant updates, restoring previously removed patterns and increasing the difficulty level to offer a new challenge for Guardians. Nightmare Commander Kalligar is now more powerful, featuring updated attacks and increased defenses, providing a true test for high-level players. But be careful–when your Guardian is hit by Nightmare Commander Kalligar's attacks, his defense is temporarily increased. Island of Dawn Riches: Changes to rewards and monster balancing in Island of Dawn lets players hunt for better treasure and face greater challenges. Now, defeating monsters in the Island of Dawn has a low chance of dropping Emeralds and Diamonds, and dropped Caiman Stashes provide additional items to those who take down Caiman Thieves.

Changes to rewards and monster balancing in Island of Dawn lets players hunt for better treasure and face greater challenges. Now, defeating monsters in the Island of Dawn has a low chance of dropping Emeralds and Diamonds, and dropped Caiman Stashes provide additional items to those who take down Caiman Thieves. Enhanced Quality of Life: New bug fixes and convenience updates make treasure hunting more streamlined by giving Guardians an improved treasure map, inventory management is made more efficient, and the Card Collection menu offers convenient auto-enroll functionality. Numerous bug fixes and adjustments also further enhance the overall gameplay experience.

