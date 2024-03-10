Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Payload Studios, TerraTech Worlds

TerraTech Worlds Confirmed For Release On Steam This Month

The open-world survival craft title TerraTech Worlds has been confirmed for release on PC, as we'll get the game in a couple weeks.

Article Summary PC release of TerraTech Worlds confirmed for March 22, 2024, by Payload Studios on Steam.

Open-world co-op PvE survival with crafting, exploration, and base-building elements.

300km² explorable alien planet with diverse biomes, dynamic weather, and no loading times.

Harvest resources, construct vehicles/bases, and engage in combat with enemy factions.

Indie game developer and publisher Payload Studios has confirmed the official release date for TerraTech Worlds, as it arrives in two weeks. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a co-op PvE survival sandbox game with crafting elements waved into it, as you explore an uncharted planet to set up base and fend off your opponents. The game will be released on March 22, 2024 for PC via Steam, but before that,m you can enjoy the latest trailer here.

TerraTech Worlds

TerraTech Worlds is an open-world, survival craft builder set on an uncharted alien planet. As a freelance Prospector, you'll explore, mine, build, craft, and battle your way through natural hazards and very real enemies to harness the power of your environment. Play solo or with friends via 6-player online co-op (PvE), and get ready to adventure across alien frontiers, conquer natural hazards, build epic factory bases, and battle AI enemies as you build your way toward planetary mastery.

Explore a 300km² planet with no loading, no streaming, and no limits, populated by rich and diverse environment biomes, with a day/night cycle, dynamic weather, dangerous plant life, hostile enemy factions and bases, and more. Venture deep into strange forests, dodge lightning storms, soar high above treacherous terrain, and traverse rivers and oceans. The world is yours to explore. Create and customize vehicles, bases, and factories in limitless possibility space to overcome any challenge you encounter using an intuitive modular building system. Add new Blocks to your ever-expanding collection and unlock more building opportunities.

Expand and consolidate your planetary infrastructure by extracting precious resources transporting them back to base before refining and crafting them into advanced building materials and progressing to automated production lines. Encounter and overcome a diverse range of enemy Techs as you expand your territory, scavenging and researching new blocks to upgrade your combat capability. Experiment with ever-more powerful and specialized combat builds, and team up with your fellow Prospectors to raid enemy bases and push back the frontier.

