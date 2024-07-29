Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Onewinter Games, Terrorformer TD

Terrorformer TD Announces Its Official Release Date

Terrorformer TD has been confirmed for release this September, but you can try a demo of the game out right now on Steam.

Terraform dynamic battlefields and customize your Home Tower with unique abilities and upgrades.

Randomized unlocks and upgrades offer a fresh challenge every playthrough with weekly special loadouts.

Combat enemy hordes with 25 evolving towers. Adapt your strategy to counter enemy abilities and grow stronger.

Indie game developer and publisher Onewinter Games have officially confirmed the release date of their new game, Terrorformer TD. The team has confirmed that their new tower defense title will be fully released on September 9, 2024. But before that happens, you can try out a free demo of the game, which is available right now on Steam as part of their Tower Defense Fest happening this week. Enjoy the latest trailer and info below, as it'll be out in about six weeks.

Terrorformer TD

Terrorformer TD is a tower defense roguelite where the map erodes and grows as the game progresses — but the player gets terraforming tools to shape it! Every round, the player fortifies their defenses to survive against waves of enemies; then cashes in at the shop for new towers, upgrades, and other rewards. Players gain XP and level up to unlock new abilities and components after each run, growing stronger the longer they play.

Terraform the Battlefield: Unlock new procedurally generated maps, each with unique terraforming opportunities and base-building strategies. Grow along with the dynamic battlefield and design the right defenses for each playthrough's challenges.

Unlock new procedurally generated maps, each with unique terraforming opportunities and base-building strategies. Grow along with the dynamic battlefield and design the right defenses for each playthrough's challenges. Assemble a Home Tower: Customize your Home Tower each run from the components you've unlocked, giving you access to special abilities, upgrades, and weapons! Earn dozens of permanent perks as you play and level up, increasing your survivability on each run.

Choose Your Own Adventure: Unlocks, upgrades, and map erosion are randomized every round, so each playthrough is different. Try your hand at a harder difficulty, or see how long you can last using the Weekly Challenge's loadout!

Take on Enemy Hordes: Counter enemy abilities like Fortify, Warp, and Disable Tower with 25 unique towers that earn XP and level up, growing stronger as the game goes on. Mix-and-match defenses to find the best combination for each enemy challenge.

