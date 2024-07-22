Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: fatal fury, street fighter, Terry Bogard

Terry Bogard Gets A Proper Street Fighter 6 Trailer

Street Fighter 6 released a proper introduction trailer for Terry Bogard during Evo 2024, as the Fatal Fury character will arrive this Fall.

Capcom released a new trailer for Street Fighter 6 during Evo 2024 last night, as we got a better look at Terry Bogard before he arrives in the game. We already knew the Fatal Fury star was on the way after the team revealed his appearance a few months ago, along with a few other characters from the franchise. Only now we know he'll be the first to arrive at a yet-to-be-announced date sometime this Fall. The trailer gives us an exhibition match, so to speak, of the character beating up on one of the generic fighters you encounter on the streets of the story, along with several others watching on as he takes on all comers.

Obviously, it's not true to gameplay, but it does look like they're keeping a few of his signature moves in the mix, so longtime fans will get a kick out of him when he arrives. You can check out the trailer above and info below as we now patiently wait to find out when he'll be added to the game.

Street Fighter 6 – Terry Bogard

The battle between good vs. evil…why not both? Players can continue wreaking havoc as the recently released crime syndicate boss M. Bison as part of the Year 2 character roster and enjoy a taste of fighting as everyone's happy-go-lucky neighbor, Terry, when he drops this fall! Terry, the Legendary Hungry Wolf, will be unlocked and ready to rumble for players who own or purchase the Year 2 Character Pass or Year 2 Ultimate Pass. The conniving M. Bison and charismatic Terry will be joined by the legendary Mai (Early 2025) and Elena (Spring 2025) to round out the Year 2 character roster. Let's welcome them, as Mai will be the second-ever guest character to step into the Street Fighter universe, and Elena will return for the first time since Street Fighter IV.

