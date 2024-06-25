Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Tetris 99, Video Games | Tagged: F-Zero 99, tetris

Tetris 99 & F-Zero 99 Collide For The Next Maximus Cup

Nintendo are slamming two online titles together as Tetris 99 gets a visit from F-Zero 99 for the latest Maximus Cup this week.

Article Summary Nintendo merges Tetris 99 with F-Zero 99 for a new Maximus Cup.

Compete in Tetris 99 from June 28 to July 1 to earn F-Zero themed rewards.

Reach 100 event points in Tetris 99 to unlock exclusive F-Zero content.

F-Zero 99 brings high-speed racing and new updates, including limited events.

Nintendo has revealed the next Maximus Cup for Tetris 99, as the game gets invaded by another "99" title with the F-Zero 99 event. As it has been with previous cups, you'll need to rack up points to unlock a ton of goodies contained within this particular title, ranging from cosmetics to level designs, all based on the racing title. The cup will kick off on June 28 and run throughout the weekend before ending on the evening of July 1.We have the finer details for you below.

Tetris 99 x F-Zero 99 Maximus Cup

Speed. Precision. Strategy. The skills needed to reach the top spot in the large-scale multiplayer races of F-Zero 99 will also serve you well when the Tetris 99 41st Maximus Cup rounds the bend. So, get ready to tap into your competitive spirit and lock in for the Line-Clearing, Tetrimino-turning showdown. Avoid sputtering out, and you may even make it past your rivals to land in the winner's circle. The Tetris 99 41st Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on June 28 to 11:59 p.m. PT on July 1. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by F-Zero 99.

In the F-Zero 99 game, 99 players compete to be number one in high-speed, challenging multiplayer races* where winning means outpacing (and outlasting) everyone else. This thrilling take on the original Super NES game features classic courses and machines, cosmetic options to unlock, and a bevy of modes to tackle, including Mini Prix, Grand Prix, Team Battle, Practice, and extra-tough Pro Tracks. And an update is arriving next week, featuring a limited-time event and more, so grab your Pilot Card and aim for the Skyway, because with stakes this high the margin for error is zero!

