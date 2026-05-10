Posted in: Arcade, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apple Vision Pro, tetris

Tetris & Classic Arcade Games Added To Apple Vision Pro Retrocade

Apple Vision Pro has been given several new retro video game titles for Retrocade, as Tetris and 12 other arcade games are now available

Article Summary Tetris joins Retrocade’s main Apple Vision Pro lineup, featuring the original Electronika 60 version and green-screen look.

Apple Vision Pro players can step into a new 1980s Japanese arcade, built to recreate retro gaming’s neon-lit heyday.

Retrocade adds 12 classic arcade games alongside Tetris, including Pac-Man, Galaga, Frogger, Asteroids, and more.

The update expands Retrocade’s retro mission, letting Apple Vision Pro users experience foundational games in immersive style.

Apple Vision Pro has been given several new retro titles to the Retrocade, as you can now play some classic arcade games and the original version of Tetris. Yes, this is the original version of Tetris as played on an '80s PC, green monitor and all, taking players clear back to the early days of gaming. What's more, 12 arcade games have been added to the mix that will also take you back four decades. We have the full details of everything that's been added from the devs, as you can play them now.

Tetris Joins the Main Collection

For the first time, Tetris is fully integrated into Retrocade's main game lineup on Apple Vision Pro. Previously hidden as an Easter egg in the in-game back office, the iconic puzzle game that started it all is now available front and center, strengthening Retrocade's mission to celebrate the foundational titles that shaped modern gaming.

Step Inside a 1980s Japanese Arcade

Available exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro version of Retrocade, this update leverages spatial computing to fully immerse players in retro gaming history with a brand-new Japanese arcade environment inspired by the neon-lit game centers of the mid-1980s. Designed as both an immersive space and a tribute, the environment reflects the era when Japan and the United States helped propel video games into global mainstream culture. Many of Retrocade's featured titles originated during this period, making the setting a natural extension of the experience. From layout and lighting to atmosphere and tone, every detail has been crafted to transport players back in time.

ASTEROIDS – Blast through space in iconic, geometric vector style

– Blast through space in iconic, geometric vector style BUBBLE BOBBLE – Trap enemies in bubbles and help Bub & Bob rescue their girlfriends

– Trap enemies in bubbles and help Bub & Bob rescue their girlfriends BREAKOUT – Smash every brick with precise paddle control

– Smash every brick with precise paddle control CENTIPEDE – Stop the insect swarm with trackball precision

– Stop the insect swarm with trackball precision DIG DUG – Control Dig Dug to spear and pop monsters, crush with rocks, and score big!

– Control Dig Dug to spear and pop monsters, crush with rocks, and score big! FROGGER – Dodge highway traffic and treacherous rivers to hop your way home

– Dodge highway traffic and treacherous rivers to hop your way home GALAGA – New fighter with rapid-fire missiles battles aliens; rescue ships for dual fire!

– New fighter with rapid-fire missiles battles aliens; rescue ships for dual fire! HAUNTED CASTLE – Whip your way through Dracula's domain to save your bride

– Whip your way through Dracula's domain to save your bride PAC-MAN – Players clear stages by eating Pac-Dots while avoiding four unique ghosts

– Players clear stages by eating Pac-Dots while avoiding four unique ghosts SPACE INVADERS – Defend Earth from wave after wave of Invader attack

– Defend Earth from wave after wave of Invader attack TEMPEST – Survive the spinning vortex of this high-speed vector shooter

– Survive the spinning vortex of this high-speed vector shooter TETRIS – Create order out of chaos in this recreation of the original Electronika 60 version of the addictive puzzle game that started it all!

– Create order out of chaos in this recreation of the original Electronika 60 version of the addictive puzzle game that started it all! TRACK & FIELD – Shatter world records with rapid-fire button mashing

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