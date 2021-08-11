That Time You Killed Me, A New Board Game By Pandasaurus Games

Pandasaurus Games, the tabletop gaming company that brought us such games as Brew, Umbra Via, and Trek12, today announced an all-new game. The new game, called That Time You Killed Me, is a game that's all about time travel and its various butterfly-effect repercussions (and perhaps its rewards, as well).

With content written by game designer and sitcom writer Peter C. Hayward, That Time You Killed Me is played on three different boards simultaneously. Think 3-D Chess, but with a bit more nuance and a whole other dimension to factor in. According to the press release put out by Pandasaurus Games:

That Time You Killed Me is a narrative game that introduces new scenarios with unique rules and components as you play. As with any game about mucking about across time, you must play through this content in a strict, unalterable order. Play through 4 different Chapters, each with its own rules and components and increasing difficulty! You and your opponent are rival time travelers trying to erase each other from history. To prove you are the one true inventor of time travel, you must use your invention to find your enemy in time and murder them – before they get you! Unfortunately, since your enemy has strewn many copies of themself across the timeline, you may have to do the terrible deed many, many times before it sticks. Just make sure you don't get erased first!

Preorders for this game have already started! Are you excited about That Time You Killed Me by Pandasaurus Games? Does the idea of a time travel game played on multiple boards in multiple timelines sound fun to you? Let us know what you think about it in the comments below!