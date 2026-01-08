Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards
The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Reveals This Year's Nominees
Ahead of the The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards happening this February, organizers have officially reveraled this year's nominees
Article Summary
- The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards has revealed nominees, with 64 games competing across multiple categories.
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei lead with eight nominations each at the 2026 ceremony.
- The D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony will stream live February 12 from Las Vegas, hosted by Greg Miller and Stella Chung.
- Highlighted categories include Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement, and genre standouts like Action and RPG.
This morning, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. A total of 64 games have been nominated for a plethora of categories; unsurprisingly, the top-nominated games are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei, which both have eight nominations. Followed by both Arc Raiders and Dispatch with six nominations each, Blue Prince with five, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with four.
The ceremony will take place during the 2026 D.I.C.E. Summit, happening on February 12 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, being livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube through their media partner IGN. What's more, Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Games and media personality Stella Chung are back as co-hosts, which means we now know that if we poke fun at Greg in our coverage, he won't take it seriously. (Sup, dude!) You can see the full list of nominees below.
The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards – Nominees
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- South of Midnight
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- The Midnight Walk
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Esquie
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Maelle
- Dispatch – Courtney/Invisigal
- Dispatch – Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man
- Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Herdling
- Mario Kart World
- Sword of the Sea
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Arc Raiders
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Lumines Arise
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- despelote
- South of Midnight
- The Drifter
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Arc Raiders
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
Action Game of the Year
- Absolum
- Arc Raiders
- DOOM: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
Adventure Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Family Game of the Year
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Lumines Arise
- MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
- Popucom
Fighting Game of the Year
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- WWE 2K25
Racing Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS F1 25
- Kirby Air Riders
- Mario Kart World
- Wheel World
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC 26
- PGA Tour 2k25
- MLB The Show 25
- NBA 2k26
- Rematch
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- The Alters
- Drop Duchy
- Europa Universalis V
- The King is Watching
- StarVaders
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Ghost Town
- Hotel Infinity
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset
- Unloop
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
- Ghost Town
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince
- Consume Me
- despelote
- Dispatch
Mobile Game of the Year
- Persona5: The Phantom X
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- What The Clash?
- Where Winds Meet
Online Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Mario Kart World
- Marvel Rivals
- Split Fiction
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Öoo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Game of the Year
- Arc Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei