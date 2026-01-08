Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards

The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Reveals This Year's Nominees

Ahead of the The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards happening this February, organizers have officially reveraled this year's nominees

Article Summary The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards has revealed nominees, with 64 games competing across multiple categories.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei lead with eight nominations each at the 2026 ceremony.

The D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony will stream live February 12 from Las Vegas, hosted by Greg Miller and Stella Chung.

Highlighted categories include Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement, and genre standouts like Action and RPG.

This morning, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. A total of 64 games have been nominated for a plethora of categories; unsurprisingly, the top-nominated games are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Ghost of Yōtei, which both have eight nominations. Followed by both Arc Raiders and Dispatch with six nominations each, Blue Prince with five, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with four.

The ceremony will take place during the 2026 D.I.C.E. Summit, happening on February 12 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, being livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube through their media partner IGN. What's more, Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Games and media personality Stella Chung are back as co-hosts, which means we now know that if we poke fun at Greg in our coverage, he won't take it seriously. (Sup, dude!) You can see the full list of nominees below.

The 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards – Nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Monster Hunter Wilds

South of Midnight

The Midnight Walk

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

The Midnight Walk

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Esquie

Esquie Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Maelle

Maelle Dispatch – Courtney/Invisigal

– Courtney/Invisigal Dispatch – Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man

– Robert Robertson III/Mecha Man Ghost of Yōtei – Atsu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Herdling

Mario Kart World

Sword of the Sea

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Arc Raiders

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Lumines Arise

Split Fiction

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Consume Me

despelote

South of Midnight

The Drifter

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Arc Raiders

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Action Game of the Year

Absolum

Arc Raiders

DOOM: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Adventure Game of the Year

Blue Prince

Dispatch

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Family Game of the Year

LEGO Party!

LEGO Voyagers

Lumines Arise

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion

Popucom

Fighting Game of the Year

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

WWE 2K25

Racing Game of the Year

EA SPORTS F1 25

Kirby Air Riders

Mario Kart World

Wheel World

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FC 26

PGA Tour 2k25

MLB The Show 25

NBA 2k26

Rematch

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

The Alters

Drop Duchy

Europa Universalis V

The King is Watching

StarVaders

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Ghost Town

Hotel Infinity

Marvel's Deadpool VR

Star Wars: Beyond Victory – A Mixed Reality Playset

Unloop

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Ghost Town

Marvel's Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Baby Steps

Blue Prince

Consume Me

despelote

Dispatch

Mobile Game of the Year

Persona5: The Phantom X

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

What The Clash?

Where Winds Meet

Online Game of the Year

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Mario Kart World

Marvel Rivals

Split Fiction

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Arc Raiders

Blue Prince

Hades II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Öoo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Game of the Year

Arc Raiders

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Ghost of Yōtei

