The Alchemist Code Is Getting An Interesting Crossover Event

Gumi Inc. revealed today that The Alchemist Code will be doing a crossover event with the Japanese fantasy series That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. The event is set to kick off on July 9th and will run all the way through July 28th with a ton of activities to take part in, as well as some interesting things to collect along the way. We have the full rundown of what will be in the game from the team below if you're looking to take part, as you can download the game for free from the App Store, Google Play, and on the Amazon App Store.

Summonable Collaboration Characters: Players can summon four iconic characters from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime to join their team on adventures and quests.

Collaboration Units: For a limited time only, recruit these units from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime:

Free Unit:

Rimuru Tempest (Slime Version)

Summonable Units:

Rimuru Tempest

Milim Nava

Benimaru

Collaboration Login Bonuses: Log in to The Alchemist Code daily during the collaboration period (Jul. 09, 2021 to Jul. 28,2021) to obtain rewards! Players can get up to 300 x Crystal Apple, 150 x Rainbow Ingot, 2 x Rare Equipment 10-Summon Ticket, Collaboration Unit Soul Shard Summon Ticket, and more…

Collaboration Equipment and Gears: Equip units from That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, and gear them to be ready for battles. Players obtain equipment from the collaboration quests and gears from the EX collaboration quests.

The Alchemist Code Obtainable Gears:

Rimuru's Sword of Tempest

Milim's Cape

Benimaru's Katana

Collaboration Mementos: For a limited time only, players will get a chance to obtain two 5★ That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime collaboration Mementos to and enhance their unit's abilities:

Open Up Towards Allies

Rimuru dashes right through a path opened up by Benimaru's flames. His swordsmanship is dignified and skilled, as befitting a warrior trained by none other than Hakurou himself. Such is the responsibility of a ruler.

"I've got friends who believe in me. Who follow me. So I can't afford to lose."

He mutters these words as he tightly grips the necklace his friends made for him. Rimuru reminds himself of the trust the others have in him, and breaks through the battlefield.

Impact of the Otherworldly Picnic

There were monsters she'd never seen before. Food she'd never tasted. Even the skies that stretched out above her looked different from the one she once knew. Milim's eyes sparkled at the thought. She felt like a kid in a candy shop.

"I can eat and play all I want in this new world! Rimuru always keeps things exciting!"

With her best friend was squished between her thighs like a plush toy, the Demon Lord Milim laughed out loud in delight.

Original Collaboration Quests: During this collaboration, players can hop onto the original collaboration quests where they can get to obtain That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime items such as: