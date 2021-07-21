The Alternate Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Part 27

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. This time, we continue this ongoing series with a closer look at the set's beloved Alternate Art (or Special Art, as some call them) cards.

Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art: This is one of the must-pulls of Chilling Reign for me… and while I have pulled a lot, this one still evades me. The artwork is utterly beautiful, rendered in a delicate and yet chilling style with colors that could send a chill down your back. The shine on the orb looks absolutely stunning on the foiled texture.

Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art: This one is done in a style similar to the Articuno. It reminds me of the moment in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone when the characters first spot a centaur. This one definitely has that "Guess what we saw walking through the creepy, foggy woods" vibe.

Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art: This is a perfect example of why Alternate Art cards are so awesome. Compare this cartoony, Loony Tunes-parody style to the painterly work on the Articuno Alternate Art. The variety that this brings to the Pokémon TCG is absolutely stunning. The community recognizes that as well and turns unique art like this into chase cards. This card is currently the fifth most valued in the set.

