The Alters Has Released The Fourth Expedition Log Video

Check out the latest Expedition Log for The Alters, as they show off what's on the planet's surface and the dangers in exploring

Article Summary 11 Bit Studios released the fourth Expedition Log video for The Alters, showing new gameplay features.

Players explore a hazardous planet, seeking vital resources to keep their mobile base moving to survive.

The Alters centers on Jan Dolski, who creates alternate versions of himself using a mysterious substance.

Choices made by Jan and his alters deeply impact survival and the unfolding narrative on the alien planet.

11 Bit Studios has released a new video this week for The Alters, as we have been given the fourth Expedition Log that explores the planet's surface. This one focuses on how you'll need to venture beyond your giant tires of a base to find resources on the planet that will help you move and get to where you need to go to escape the sun and be rescued. This video showcases what dangers there are as well as what you might discover that will push the story ahead. Enjoy the video here as the game is now set to arrive on June 13, 2025.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions, which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background, as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles for our Jan to overcome. To move across barren landscapes, you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

