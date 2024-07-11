Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Alters

The Alters Releases Brand-New "What If" Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Alters as we get a look at what could have happened if the main character took a different path.

Article Summary New "What If" trailer released for The Alters by 11 Bit Studios.

Explore multiple life paths of protagonist Jan Dolski.

Face the survival challenges on a distant, hostile planet.

Manage resources and time against a looming giant sun.

Indie game developer and publisher 11 Bit Studios have released a new trailer for The Alters as they look into the possibilities of life. The "What If" trailer explores all of the options in front of the main protagonist as he looks at how his life may have panned out had he made simple choices that affected the direction his career took. Enjoy the trailer above as we're still waiting for the team to confirm a release date.

The Alters

Jan Dolski is a simple worker who faces impossible odds. Crash-landing on a distant planet, stranded and alone, he seems trapped with no way out. Jan's only hope for survival is to employ additional helping hands on board his mobile base… but how? Improvising as he goes, Jan uses the local Rapidium substance to create alternate versions of himself: The Alters. Have you wondered how your life would change if you chose a different path in the past? Who would you become? Jan Dolski is about to face answers to these questions which makes the predicament he is in even more daunting. Each one of his alters has a different personality and background as his life path is a result of a specific change in Jan's life. To return home, Jan must not only get along with his alters but also face some crucial choices he made in the past. The decisions he will make based on that can occasionally put someone's life at risk. The question is – are you ready to deal with the consequences of these choices?

The planet Jan has landed on is slowly turning its face towards a giant sun. This means that radiation levels can quickly reach a critical level. Survival on this unforgiving planet is a death race, so the base Jan lives in must remain on the move. This, of course, is far easier said than done. The planet is highly inhospitable and filled with many difficult obstacles our Jan will have to overcome. To move across barren landscapes you need food, fuel, and other precious resources. Luckily, your base is ready to extract them from the surface of the planet. The only problem is that finding these required resources might prove quite challenging… and the time to do so is running out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!