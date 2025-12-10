Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Retroware, The Angry Video Game Nerd, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit Adds Endless Challenge Mode

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit has been given a new update this week, adding Endless Challenge Mode for those who enjoy punishment

Article Summary The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit adds a new Endless Challenge Mode in its latest free update.

Endless Challenge Mode features random rooms, increasing difficulty, and challenging boss fights.

Earn power-ups and upgrades in Game Weenie's shop between increasingly tough endless runs.

Update includes nods to AVGN classics, Prison City, and The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest.

Indie game developer Retroware and publisher Mega Cat Studios have released a new update for The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit, as players now have access to Endless Challenge Mode. As you might suspect, this is a mode for players who enjoy being punished, as you'll explore random rooms filled with random enemies ending in random bosses, as things get progressively harder as you go. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is free to all players.

Endless Challenge Mode

Endless Challenge Mode pushes players through randomly generated rooms teeming with lethal enemies and deadly hazards. After conquering 10 stages, you'll face a grueling boss encounter. If you manage to come out on top, you'll gain access to the Game Weenie's shop, where you can purchase a variety of randomized items to aid you in your next, progressively more difficult run. Packed with power-ups to master and added polish and refinements to the base game, this update also includes a few nods to Programancer's previous release, Prison City, and the upcoming love letter to Castlevania, The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest, making it the perfect excuse for players to jump back in and experience everything The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit has to offer.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit

The ultimate nerd rage is back in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit – an all-new action platformer set in the AVGN universe! As The Nerd, blast your way across a host of pixel art levels crawling with zombies, mechanical skeletons, ghoulish reapers, and more! Heavily inspired by classic side-scrollers like Mega Man, The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit challenges players to battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity.

The 8-Bit Experience: Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware!

Run, jump, slide, and shoot your way through levels in this new 8-bit installment featuring the Angry Video Game Nerd! It doesn't just LOOK like an 8-bit game–there will also be a cartridge version available for actual retro hardware! The AVGN Universe In 8-Bit Form: Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room!

Journey through multiple levels inspired by the AVGN universe, and blast away at enemies themed around each level! Slide below platforms, pick up power-ups, and take alternate routes to get to the boss room! Familiar Faces, New Fights: As The Nerd heads into the pixel-ridden fight, he must face off against familiar faces from his past! Waiting at the end of every level, bosses from the AVGN universe hope to destroy The Nerd!

