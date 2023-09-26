Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Prismatika, Station To Station

Station To Station Reveals New Mode Coming To The Game

Check out the new trailer and info for their upcoming game Station To Station, showing off a brand new mode for the game.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika revealed a new mode coming to their upcoming railroad game Station To Station. The team announced that it will be coming with a Custom Game Mode that will allow you to pick and choose the settings for the game, allowing you to experience everything that happens as you build rails from different locations in their pixelated world. Don't wanna feel the stress of keeping money or trying to figure out how to complete complex challenges? Or maybe you want specific things at play but not everything? All you have to do is set the game up how you see fit and then build away! We have more info below and a trailer, as the game is still on track to be released on October 3 for PC via Steam.

"Existing alongside the main campaign, and requested by the community, Custom Game Mode allows players to create their own on-rails adventure with their hand-made levels! Players will be able to choose the size of the map, the biome in which it's located, the gradients and elevations of cliffs, the different industries, and even the difficulty of play. The difficulty settings will include a Money-Free Mode, for those players who want to enjoy a relaxing experience and just observe the voxel-art world as it comes to life around the connections they create."

Create your own journey with an infinite number of levels.

Get creative with options to change the size, location, gradients, and industries on the map.

Play at your own pace as custom difficulty settings allow players to make maps as challenging or relaxing as they would like.

Put down the purse as the Money-Free Mode means players don't have to worry about counting coins when building worlds.

Go all out and mix different biomes and industries, create a tiny map with the highest cliffs, and introduce farming to the desert or passengers to the Wild West.

