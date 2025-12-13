Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: Cosmic Invasion, marvel

Marvel Contest of Champions Announces 11-Year Anniversary

Marvel Contest of Champions is about to celebrate its 11th Anniversary, and they got Dropout's Sam Reich in on the festivities

Article Summary Marvel Contest of Champions celebrates its 11th anniversary with special events and new content.

Sam Reich voices J. Jonah Jameson in the new anniversary trailer, adding comedic flair to the festivities.

New champions Imperiosa and Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) debut, along with a Marvel Cosmic Invasion collab.

Banquet Event and Naughty or Nice Bundle offer exclusive rewards, including 12 festive champions for new players.

Kabam revealed new details about the next major event for Marvel Contest of Champions, as the game will celebrate its 11th Anniversary with some new content. For this anniversary, the crew tapped Sam Reich from Dropout to take on the role of J. Jonah Jameson in the trailer and to essentially be the game's version of the ever-bot-headed editor of The Daily Bugle. Enjoy the intro trailer above as we have more anniversary details from the team below.

Marvel Contest of Champions – 11-Year Anniversary

New Champions: The chase is almost over, and players can obtain Eidol Imperiosa now, and Mumbattan Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) on Dec. 18.

The chase is almost over, and players can obtain Eidol Imperiosa now, and Mumbattan Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) on Dec. 18. Marvel Cosmic Invasion Collab (December 8 – January 8) : Kabam is collaborating with the new Marvel title Marvel Cosmic Invasion to celebrate its launch, introducing a new "Cosmic Invasion Solo Event" in Marvel Contest of Champions for new and existing players to experience and obtain Cosmic Invasion-inspired profile pictures and a 'Cosmic Invasion' title. Stay tuned for more crossover content in the new year!

: Kabam is collaborating with the new Marvel title Marvel Cosmic Invasion to celebrate its launch, introducing a new "Cosmic Invasion Solo Event" in Marvel Contest of Champions for new and existing players to experience and obtain Cosmic Invasion-inspired profile pictures and a 'Cosmic Invasion' title. Stay tuned for more crossover content in the new year! Join The Banquet And Reap Rewards (December 19 – January 2): Marvel Contest of Champions' Banquet Event returns and no matter which of the nine-realms you call home FEAST on resources, CELEBRATE with Summoners, and make merry… while you can. The Banquet Event features Marvel Contest of Champions' annual anniversary celebrations including the Accolades Event, New Years 'Ring it in' Arenas, and Glorious Guardians. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to acquire newly 7-Star Champions, including Absorbing Man, Valkyrie, Scorpion, Kingpin, Punisher, and Super-Skrull. This Banquet Event is not one to be missed!

TIS THE SEASON OF GIVING

Naughty or Nice Bundle Giveaway (December 10 – January 14): Marvel Contest of Champions is rolling their next exclusive bundle for new players, complete with powerful Champions and the resources you'll need to unleash their full potential. Starting today, new Summoners can unwrap 12x festive Champions, whether they're naughty, nice, or somewhere in between!

What players can expect each day during the 14-day supply drop: Day 1: All 12 Champions + 2x Nexus 3-Star Crystals Day 2: Level-Up & Rank-Up Material Day 3: Potions & Energy Day 4: Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 5: ISO-8 & Gold Day 6: 3-Star Awakening Gem Day 7: Nexus 4-Star Hero Crystal (Select 1x of the 10 Champions as a 4-Star) Day 8: Level-Up & Rank-Up Material (Catalyst, ISO-8, Gold) Day 9: Signature Stones + Potions Day 10: Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 11: ISO-8 & Gold Day 12: Potions & Revives Day 13: Rank-Up Material (Catalyst) Day 14: 4-Star Awakening Gem Who's included in the bundle on day 1? 12x Champions from heroes, villains, and everything in between (3-stars): NAUGHTY ★ Loki ★ Omega Red ★ Lady Deathstrike ★ Kraven ★ Ultron ★ Overseer NICE ★ Iron Man (Classic) ★ Daredevil (Hell's Kitchen) ★ Magik ★ Angela ★ Emma Frost ★ Namor

