Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Mesprit

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Lake Trio's current stint at Tier Five raid bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Mesprit's lore.

Dex entry number 481, Mesprit is a pure Psychic-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Emotion Pokémon," this is what Mesprit's Dex entry says:

It sleeps at the bottom of a lake. Its spirit is said to leave its body to fly on the lake's surface.

Mesprit, along with Uxie and Azelf, is part of the Lake Trio. Also known as the Lake Guardians, these three Pokémon were said to have been created by Arceus, who has not yet been introduced in Pokémon GO. While Uxie is known for having low attack and high defense with Azelf being known for having high attack stats and low defense, Mesprit is a combination of the two with well-rounded stats.

For fans of the anime, Mesprit hasn't made as many appearances as some more ubiquitous Legendaries but does have some key spots. Its spirit appears to Dawn in the episode Following a Maiden Voyage! and then it actually, fully debuts in the episode The Needs of the Three. It does on to appear in The Battle Finale of Legend! as well as a Pikachu short that is as-of-yet unaired in the United States.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Mesprit:

Diamond: Known as "The Being of Emotion." It taught humans the nobility of sorrow, pain, and joy.

Black/White: When Mesprit flew, people learned the joy and sadness of living. It was the birth of emotions