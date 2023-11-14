Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Galaxy Grove, Prismatika, Station To Station

Station To Station Adds The Gold Rush To The Latest Update

The Gold Rush has come to Station To Station as you now look toward the mining community for work, along with some added updates.

Article Summary Embark on The Gold Rush in Station To Station with new mining outposts and golden loot.

Custom Game expands: two new industries, Mining & Farming, Mining & Wood, now available.

Nugget Creek's five new levels offer obstacles and new TNT card for explosive path clearing.

Visual upgrades: adaptive stations evolve as freight and passenger connections increase.

Indie game developer Galaxy Grove and publisher Prismatika released a new update today for Station To Station as The Gold Rush arrives on the rails. The new content will have you set up outposts to look for gold mines, which you will then link to and bring in that golden ore. The team has given you two new industry types available in the Custom Game, as Mining & Farming and Mining & Wood are available. Plus, Levels 4 and 5 in Greendale have been reconstructed for a better variation, and there are seven new achievements for you to obtain. We have more info and the trailer below as the content is now live.

"This broad content update introduces players to five new levels across the new region Nugget Creek, inhabited by majestic bison and imposed with a new obstacle, impenetrable rocks. However, prospectors, don't be alarmed; a new TNT card has been added, allowing players to blast their way through with a satisfying BOOM! Also presented in this update are four new industries and buildings, the Stable, Corn Farm, Outpost, and Gold Mine, ready for players to fill their cargo trains with bullion and make tracks over yonder! There are also an abundance of new features, like adaptive stations that visually change depending on whether it's a freight or passenger station."

"Stations now change based on how many freight and passenger rails are connected to them. They go from a small station to a large one with a roof above the trains or even a huge animating freight crane on rails. Custom Game Mode has already received an update with two new industry types: mining and farming and mining and wood. We've also listened to feedback from players that the first region is too easy, so we've completely remade Greendale 4 and 5 to introduce cards earlier. Sadly, this new update also comes with a goodbye to our terrifying Choo Choo Charles mode. Stations now visually change based on how many freight and passenger connections they have to mirror the bustling activity around them."

